The Joy Formidable Announce Fall Tour Dates

Celebrated Welsh, alt-rock band The Joy Formidable are excited to announce U.S. fall tour dates in support of their latest release, Into The Blue. The tour kicks off on September 3 in Austin, TX at Empire Control Room and hit markets such as New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more.

The tour also includes festival performances at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 17 and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY on September 25. The Joy Formidable will be joined by The Front Bottoms and Cuffed Up on select dates.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Thursday, June 30 at 12 p.m. local time, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Into The Blue is available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl via Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe and Soundly Distro in the rest of the world (order). Into The Blue is about opening your eyes to beauty & love again. Making it to the other side. The Joy Formidable's Ritzy Bryan says, "Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."

Into The Blue follows the band's kaleidoscopic 2018 album AAARTH, during which the band supported Foo Fighters on their North American tour, were invited by The Cure's Robert Smith to play his Meltdown Festival in London and Pasadena Daydream fest in LA, and they performed on the mainstage at Reading & Leeds Festival. The band's new album arrives into a much different world this time around, and birthed a new energy for the band. Even during the worst times, music will find ways to inspire & thrive.

Rhiannon (Ritzy) Bryan & Rhydian Dafydd grew up together in North Wales before forming The Joy Formidable in 2011. Soon joined by drummer Mr. Matt Thomas, they have enjoyed an eclectic decade together creating a legacy that spans genres & celebrates their Welsh culture. Today they split their time between North Wales and the closest thing they could find in the U.S. - "In the middle of nowhere" Utah.

This connection has flowed beyond the studio and into Joy Formidable's other creative passion, their community focused TJF Music Club.

This connection has flowed beyond the studio and into Joy Formidable's other creative passion, their community focused TJF Music Club. Launched in 2018, TJF Music gives fans access to exclusive music, online shows and much more, forging part of a much needed new culture of direct artist support which they hope other artists could follow to empower themselves. TJF Music Club has also become a cherished way of connecting with fans while touring has ceased and yet flourishes beyond.

The Joy Formidable Tour Dates

09.03- Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

09.04 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

09.06 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

09.07 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

09.09 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

09.11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09.12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09.14 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's *

09.15 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater *

09.16 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live *

09.17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09.18 - Grand Rapids, RI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

09.20 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's *

09.21 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

09.22 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *

o9.24 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

09.25 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09.26 - Denver, CO @ Summit *

09.27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Even Center *

09.28 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

09.30 - Spokane, WA @Knitting Factory *

10.01 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theater *

10.03 - Reno, NV @ Cargo *

10.04 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst *

10.05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

10.07 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Music Hall *

10.09 - Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater*

10.11 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater *

10.12 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

10.17 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

10.21 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow #

10.22 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge #

10.25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall #

10.27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

10.28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

10.29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

10.31 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI #

11.01 - Univeristy City, MO @ Duck Room #

11.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room #

11.06 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

11.07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studio #

11.09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

11.11 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets #

11.12 - San Diego, CA @ SODA Bar #

11.15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre #

* with The Front Bottoms

# with Cuffed Up