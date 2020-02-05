The JAB Release New Album 'Consume'

Chicago rockers The JAB have just dropped their new album 'Consume.'

The band's tour with Crobot kicked off this week and runs through Feb 29. See dates below.

The JAB frontman Jam Alker was showcasing his punk-blues aesthetic for major labels on the Chicago club circuit just a handful of years ago. With the world at his fingertips, he swapped his guitar for the needle and disappeared for nearly a decade.

In 2014, the birth of his daughter finally flipped the life or death switch and he began treatment. An arduous journey of detox and song-writing therapy laid the foundation for his debut LP, 'CONSUME.'

Tom Stukel, Terry Byrne, Ryan Herrick, and Alex Piazza-all seasoned, dynamic players -collaborate with Jam on blue-collar thinking-man's music, delivered with grit and transparency.

The result is the bluesy, post-classic rock, modern sludge rock record CONSUME. With bite-sized versions of Led Zeppelin's monstrously thick-grooved riffs, the sensibilities of a Black Keys album, and an often-deep southern melody, CONSUME is the darkest feel-good record in years.

Stream the album below.

Tour with Crobot:

Feb 4 Tucson, AZ- The Edge

Feb 5 Scottsdale, AZ- Pub Rock

Feb 6 Las Vegas, NV- Counts V'amp

Feb 7 Los Angeles, CA- Viper Room

Feb 8 Reno, NV- Cargo

Feb 9 Sacramento, CA- Holy Diver

Feb 11 Fresno, CA- Strummers

Feb 13 Spokane, WA- The Pin

Feb 14 Seattle, WA- Funhouse

Feb 15 Portland, OR- Hawthorne Theatre

Feb 16 Boise, ID- The Shredder

Feb 18 Ft Collins, CO- Aggie Theater

Feb 19 Denver, CO- Lost Lake

Feb 20 Amarillo, TX- Hoots Pub

Feb 21 Dallas, TX- Gas Monkey

Feb 22 Corpus Christi, TX- House of Rock

Feb 23 Houston, TX- Acadia

Feb 25 Austin, TX- Come and Take it Live

Feb 26 Monroe, LA- Live Oaks

Feb 27 Nashville, TN- Basement East

Feb 28 Johnson City, TN- Capones

Feb 29 Baltimore, MD- Angels Rock Bar Power Plant





