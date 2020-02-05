The JAB Release New Album 'Consume'
Chicago rockers The JAB have just dropped their new album 'Consume.'
The band's tour with Crobot kicked off this week and runs through Feb 29. See dates below.
The JAB frontman Jam Alker was showcasing his punk-blues aesthetic for major labels on the Chicago club circuit just a handful of years ago. With the world at his fingertips, he swapped his guitar for the needle and disappeared for nearly a decade.
In 2014, the birth of his daughter finally flipped the life or death switch and he began treatment. An arduous journey of detox and song-writing therapy laid the foundation for his debut LP, 'CONSUME.'
Tom Stukel, Terry Byrne, Ryan Herrick, and Alex Piazza-all seasoned, dynamic players -collaborate with Jam on blue-collar thinking-man's music, delivered with grit and transparency.
The result is the bluesy, post-classic rock, modern sludge rock record CONSUME. With bite-sized versions of Led Zeppelin's monstrously thick-grooved riffs, the sensibilities of a Black Keys album, and an often-deep southern melody, CONSUME is the darkest feel-good record in years.
Stream the album below.
Tour with Crobot:
Feb 4 Tucson, AZ- The Edge
Feb 5 Scottsdale, AZ- Pub Rock
Feb 6 Las Vegas, NV- Counts V'amp
Feb 7 Los Angeles, CA- Viper Room
Feb 8 Reno, NV- Cargo
Feb 9 Sacramento, CA- Holy Diver
Feb 11 Fresno, CA- Strummers
Feb 13 Spokane, WA- The Pin
Feb 14 Seattle, WA- Funhouse
Feb 15 Portland, OR- Hawthorne Theatre
Feb 16 Boise, ID- The Shredder
Feb 18 Ft Collins, CO- Aggie Theater
Feb 19 Denver, CO- Lost Lake
Feb 20 Amarillo, TX- Hoots Pub
Feb 21 Dallas, TX- Gas Monkey
Feb 22 Corpus Christi, TX- House of Rock
Feb 23 Houston, TX- Acadia
Feb 25 Austin, TX- Come and Take it Live
Feb 26 Monroe, LA- Live Oaks
Feb 27 Nashville, TN- Basement East
Feb 28 Johnson City, TN- Capones
Feb 29 Baltimore, MD- Angels Rock Bar Power Plant