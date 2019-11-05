The Imaginaries Announce Holiday Album 'Hometown Christmas'

Oklahoma husband / wife duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), announce holiday album Hometown Christmas just in time for their 25-date tour with The Brian Setzer Orchestra's "Christmas Rocks! Tour," which begins November 15 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN. The album features 13 tracks (track listing below) of originals, including the title track "Hometown Christmas" which they debuted on FOX'sLiving Oklahoma yesterday, and holiday favorites, and will be out November 15th. "In honor of the amazing opportunity to open for the Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour," says Maggie and Shane, "we decided to release a holiday album this year, which is a combination of our past Holiday releases plus new songs as well."

The Imaginaries, who's holiday songs are featured in numerous Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, in rotation at restaurants/retailers like aMacy's, FedEx, Walgreens, Panera Bread, and Kohl's, and on the radio throughout the world, will be playing holiday favorites, originals, and new songs off their upcoming debut album (out 2020), throughout the tour. They've also performed at numerous NBA halftime shows including at the NY Knicks, OKC Thunder, and Charlotte Hornets.

Fans will have the chance to meet The Imaginaries, who will be visiting the merch booth after the show each night. Those who attend these shows can purchase copies of Hometown Christmas and more while Kickstarter contributors can pick up any merch owed to them at shows by providing their name and contact info.

with her subtly sweet vocals and piano style blends seamlessly with Shane's blues-rock grit to form their own unique blend of Americana music. They recently finished recording their debut album in Muscle Shoals, AL where they enlisted the help of legendary Muscle Shoals "Swamper," bassist David Hood (Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Paul Simon), and session musicians such as Little Richard guitarist Kelvin Holly (Jason Isbell, Gregg Allman, Neil Young), bassist Shonna Tucker (Jason Isbell, Drive By Truckers, John Paul White), and keyboardist NC Thurman (Hank Williams Jr, Gregg Allman, Little Richard). They also flew in drummer Rob Humphreys (Leonard Cohen, Jason Mraz) for the recording and worked with Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, Christina Perri, Ben Rector) back in Oklahoma for keys and additional production as well as keyboardist Dan Walker (Heart).

album serves as both an introduction to The Imaginaries' music together and the beginning of their journey as a band after both singer songwriters have had their own successes as solo artists. "Thinking 'Bout You," their first single, was released on November 1. y recently performed the song for United Stations' new YouTube series " Record." "I wrote the song for my nieces who live in Portland, Oregon," says Shane, " sentiment is for anyone you love and can't always be with. The song says that even though there is distance between us, I will always be there for you, so stay true to yourself and keep your chin up when things get tough... I've got your back."

Growing up in Oklahoma, Maggie from the large city of Norman and Shane from the tiny 700-person town Verden, both caught the music bug early and built their solo careers racking up quite a few milestones along the way. Maggie has opened for Sara Bareilles and Walk Off The Earth and has had over 45 original song placements. She also had a small recurring role on ABC's The Middle and was cast in the Disney show Violetta as the lead character's English singing voice. Shane moved to Minneapolis at age 19 to work and record with songwriter/producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Joe Cocker) and from there his career took off. He's since played a 30-date B.B. King tour and also toured with Etta James, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Johnny Winter, Edwin McCain, the Neville Brothers, and Grand Funk Railroad to name a few. He has had song placements on NBC, CBS, Discovery Channel, Hallmark Channel, and the E! Television network, as well as in feature films.

the husband and wife duo perform you instantly see the chemistry, the love in their eyes, and the deep commitment they share with each other and to their music. Their love of performing, writing music, and their faith all make up the glue that keeps them grounded and focused on the dream of turning what they've imagined for themselves into the reality of The Imaginaries. See them preview songs from their upcoming Spring 2020 album as well as some holiday favorites during the Brian Setzer Orchestra's "Christmas Rocks! Tour" In the meantime, you can watch the EPK-style documentary for the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort's "Play It Loud" series shot by film maker Adam Hampton and also see them perform four songs for One On One Cellar Sessions at City Winery.

Hometown Christmas Track Listing:

1. First Thing On My Christmas List

2. Happiest of Holidays

3. Merry Christmas, Baby

4. Hometown Christmas

5. Christmastime Again

6. Jingle Bell Rock

7. Christmas Time Is Here

8. White Christmas

9. Baby, It's Cold Outside

10. Up On The Housetop

11. Kiss for Christmas

12. When I'm Home

13. First Thing On My Christmas List (Reprise)

The Brian Setzer Orchestra "Christmas Rocks! Tour" Dates With The Imaginaries:

FRI 11/15 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

SAT 11/16 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

SUN 11/17 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

TUE 11/19 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center For The Arts

WED 11/20 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

THU 11/21 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall

SAT 11/23 Lynchburg, VA Academy of Fine Arts - Historic Theatre

SUN 11/24 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury

TUE 11/26 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

WED 11/27 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

FRI 11/29 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

SAT 11/30 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

MON 12/2 Nashville, TN The Ryman

TUE 12/3 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

WED 12/4 Augusta, GA Miller Theatre

MON 12/9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

TUE 12/10 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theatre

THU 12/12 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Casino

FRI 12/13 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

SAT 12/14 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

MON 12/16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

TUE 12/17 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

THU 12/19 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

FRI 12/20 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

SAT 12/21 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater





