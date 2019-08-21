The Hunna Release New Single 'I Get High To Forget'

Today, The Hunna release their new single "I Get High To Forget." After a huge letdown from someone extremely close to them, the guys are back and ready to show the world their new sound. The track see's the band exploring a new area, blending rock, electronic and hip-hop, as well as telling a story of their last few years. The song details the struggle of being let down by someone very close to you and the methods one uses to forget. Everyone has an experience or story that they'd like out of their mind and for the guys of The Hunna, "getting high" was their antidote.

The Hunna began to take shape when Ryan (Vocals/Guitar), Dan (Lead Guitar) and Junate (Bass) met in college. After a couple of line-up changes, Jack arrived on drums and everything fell into place. A sucker for a good chorus, the boys like to work from the outside in when it comes to writing. "There are so many different processes to what we do, but often we'll start with a chorus, and then we'll funnel in from there," the band have noted about their writing and recording process. The four guys have amassed a massive fanbase since their debut album "100," which debuted at #12 in the UK album chart and #3 in the Indie charts. The band is set to be the first band on your playlist, the one you listen to when you're driving around with the top down. Bleeding of wistful nostalgia and teamed with an unremitting lust for life that is as infectious as it is relentless, The Hunna's unabashed sound is the soundtrack to your Summer.

Upcoming tour dates:

September 3rd - Fineline - Minneapolis, MN

September 4th - Park West - Chicago, IL

September 6th - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

September 7th - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

September 9th - Webster Hall - New York, NY

September 10th - Paradise - Boston, MA

September 11th - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

September 13th - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

September 14th - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

September 16th - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

September 17th - Loft - Atlanta, GA

September 19th - EMO's - Austin, TX

September 20th - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

September 21st - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

September 25th - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

September 26th - Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

September 30th - Doug Fir - Portland, OR

October

October 1st - Imperial - Vancouver, DC

October 2nd - Neumos - Seattle, WA

October 5th - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO





