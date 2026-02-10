The Hu and Apocalyptica to Play 2026 Spring Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hunnu Rock group The Hu and Cello Metal band Apocalyptica will be hitting the road for a run of shows this May and June. The tour kicks off on May 12 in Silver Spring, MD and will take them across the country before wrapping in Anaheim, CA on June 7. Joining The Hu and Apocalyptica will be platinum-selling Finnish rock band The Rasmus.

Public on sale for the tour will begin Friday, February 13th at 10AM local time. Official artist presales for The Hu and Apocalyptica will be available starting Wednesday, February 11 th at 10AM local time through Thursday, February 12th at 11:59PM using codes ‘THEHUN’ and ‘CELLOS’ respectively. Venue presales will be available on Thursday, February 12th from 10AM to 11:59PM local time.

Special VIP packages, including meet and greet experiences and exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase. For tickets and additional information on VIP packages, visit here and here.

In addition to closing all shows on this tour, The Hu recently released their latest single, “The Real You”. “The Real You single is the representation of our new album, The Hun,” says Temka – Temuulen N (band’s tovshuur player, throat singer). “While we have traditional songs that have our signature rhythm in our third album, there are few upbeat, fast songs such as this single. We recorded this song thinking of our ancestors, riding fast on the horse back through the landscape. Listen to this song to express the feelings you have buried inside and feel the overwhelming energy we pass through to you. Enjoy.”

Formed in 1993 at Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland, Apocalyptica began life as a lo-fi nod to Metallica from four classically trained musicians. The project later took on a life of its own when the group released Plays Metallica By Four Cellos in 1996, leading them to the release of eight records, six million records sold, and a busy touring schedule. Most recently, following the 25th anniversary of their debut record, the band released their latest album, Plays Metallica, Vol. 2.

The Hu and Apocalyptica Spring 2026 Tour Dates

5/12/2026 -- Silver Spring, MD -- The Fillmore

5/13/2026 -- New York, NY -- Palladium Times Square

5/14/2026 -- New Haven, CT -- College Street Music Hall

5/15/2026 -- Stroudsburg, PA -- Sherman Theater

5/18/2026 -- Milwaukee, WI -- The Rave / Eagles Club

5/19/2026 -- Green Bay, WI -- EPIC Event Center

5/20/2026 -- Maplewood, MN -- Myth Live

5/22/2026 -- Memphis, TN -- Minglewood Hall

5/23/2026 -- Irving, TX -- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/24/2026 -- San Antonio, TX -- Aztec Theatre

5/26/2026 -- Houston, TX -- Warehouse Live

5/27/2026 -- Oklahoma City, OK -- Diamond Ballroom

5/29/2026 -- Phoenix, AZ -- The Van Buren

5/30/2026 -- Las Vegas, NV -- The Theater at Virgin Hotels

5/31/2026 -- Valley Center, CA -- Harrah's Resort SoCal – The Events Center

6/4/2026 -- Reno, NV -- Grand Theater

6/6/2026 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Wiltern

6/7/2026 -- Anaheim, CA -- House Of Blues