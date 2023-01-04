Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Hold Steady Announce New 'The Price of Progress' Album

The Hold Steady Announce New 'The Price of Progress' Album

The new album will be released on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Jan. 04, 2023  

The Hold Steady have announced the release of their ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving everywhere on the band's Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers on Friday, March 31, 2023.

It will be available digitally as well as on CD, standard black vinyl, translucent green-colored vinyl (band store), metallic gold (indie retail), metallic silver (Vinyl Me, Please), and white (Rough Trade). Pre-orders are available now. The Price of Progress is heralded by today's premiere of the first song, "Sideways Skull," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Sideways Skull is a rocking song about rock and rollers," says frontman Craig Finn. "In this case, they've been taken out of the game for a bit of rest, but still keep their dreams alive as they discuss past glories. We loved the big sound of this when Tad Kubler brought it into the band, and the studio performance of it felt especially joyful. We're happy to put this forth as a first look at The Price of Progress, and the album's title even comes from this song."

The Price of Progress arrives as The Hold Steady mark the 20th anniversary of their foundation bringing new ideas, sounds, and textures to a still-evolving canon of nine studio album releases that began with 2004's Almost Killed Me. The album was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Kaufman at The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, NY, and mixed by D. James Goodwin.

The Price of Progress stands as their most sonically expansive record thus far, while also remaining unmistakably The Hold Steady showcasing narrative rock 'n' roll tales of ordinary people struggling and surviving in a modern world. The front and back of the album cover feature photographs by renowned Minneapolis-based photographer Alec Soth.

"These are some of the most cinematic songs in The Hold Steady catalog," says Finn, "and the record was a joy to make. I feel like we went somewhere we haven't before, which is a very exciting thing for a band that is two decades into our career."

The Hold Steady will celebrate The Price of Progress with a wide-ranging live schedule, beginning with a performance at Music Hall of Williamsburg on January 28. This will be a special event, with the show taking place exactly 20 years after the band's first live performance, on the same site (then North Six).

Two Dark Birds will be the special opener at Music Hall, harkening back to the January 2003 show where The Hold Steady opened for Two Dark Birds' Steve Koester at North Six.

The week following, the band will head off for a weekend of shows February 2-4 in the mid-Atlantic, playing classic venues in Baltimore (Ottobar) and Washington D.C. (Black Cat), before finishing in Philadelphia (Brooklyn Bowl).

The remainder of the year features the 2023 edition of The Weekender, the band's semi-annual multi-night live event for fans in the United Kingdom and Europe, set to take place at London's Electric Ballroom (March 10-11) and Colours Hoxton (March 12).

This will be followed by visits to Portland, New York City (WFUV HighLine Bash), Boston, a two-night stand at Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed set for June 30 and July 1, joined by special guests The Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four. An additional The Hold Steady show for Chicago at Empty Bottle on July 2 goes on sale this Friday. Tickets for all announced shows are on sale now.

Listen to the new single here:

THE HOLD STEADY - LIVE 2023

JANUARY

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg (Official 20th Anniversary Show) #

FEBRUARY

2 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar ^

3 - Washington, DC - Black Cat ^

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl ^l

MARCH

10 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *

11 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *

12 - London, UK - Colours Hoxton * (SOLD OUT)

MAY

12 - New York, NY - WFUV Highline Bash

JUNE

30 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed †

JULY

1 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed † (SOLD OUT)

2 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

NOVEMBER

29-30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl **

DECEMBER

1 - 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl **

# w/Special Guest Two Dark Birds

^ w/Special Guests Friendship

* The Weekender 2023

† w/ Special Guests The Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four

** Massive Nights 2023

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



RockstarRican Delivers a New Project Born 2 Win Photo
RockstarRican Delivers a New Project 'Born 2 Win'
RockstarRican is an unbelievable talent taking the music industry by surprise. His latest project, 'Born 2 Win,' has been recognized for its stellar production value and lyrical expertise. RockstarRican also knows that one day he will be in the mainstream spotlight. He already has A&R from Defjam Records, Republic Records, And Atlantic Records.
Shazam Shares 2023 Predictions & Spotlights 10 Artists To Watch Photo
Shazam Shares 2023 Predictions & Spotlights 10 Artists To Watch
Shazam unveils its annual Predictions 2023 playlist, a 50-track selection of artists that are perfectly poised to have a breakthrough year. Additionally, Shazam is spotlighting 5 artists from the list who have the potential to break out globally in 2023 and, for the first time, 5 artists who are gaining popularity regionally.
FANTASTIC NEGRITO Announces New LP & Highest Bidder Single Photo
FANTASTIC NEGRITO Announces New LP & 'Highest Bidder' Single
He has released another taste of the special release with “Highest Bidder” (Reimagined Acoustic Version), debuted with American Songwriter and shares, “If you want to take your mind, body and soul on a trip check out the reimagined recording of Highest Bidder through the lenses of my touring band.
Nicolás Jaar Collaborator Will Epstein Releases Single Photo
Nicolás Jaar Collaborator Will Epstein Releases Single
On his new album Wendy, out February 3rd via Fat Possum Records, multi-faceted New York composer Will Epstein synthesizes the impulses that make him a sought after collaborator in the film, dance, music and art worlds (HBO’s Baby God, The Martha Graham Dance Company, Nicolás Jaar, Marilyn Minter, Laurie Simmons).

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie MusicalVIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
January 4, 2023

Danielle Brooks appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring in The Piano Lesson and filming the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. During the interview, Brooks revealed that she tried to get her daughter to film a scene in The Color Purple movie but it ended up being an 'epic fail.' Watch the video now!
Hersey Records to Release the First Installment of The Richter Scale Spirio Piano ProjectHersey Records to Release the First Installment of The Richter Scale Spirio Piano Project
January 4, 2023

The recording by Berlin-based techno producer/musician Khan of Finland, Boris Bergmann and Ji Liu. The Richter Scale Premixes is the first of three releases from The Richter Project. The Richter Project is centred on the upcoming recording of Boris Bergmann’s, The Richter Scale, an hour long contemporary classical piano composition by Ji Liu.
The Prog Collective Kick off 2023 With New Full Length AlbumThe Prog Collective Kick off 2023 With New Full Length Album
January 4, 2023

The band continues to break new musical ground under the guidance of producer/musician/songwriter guru Billy Sherwood. Sherwood is supported by a host of some of the most superb rock musicians around including vocalists James LaBrie and Graham Bonnet, guitarists Steve Morse and Steve Stevens as well as keyboardists Jordan Rudess and Geoff Downes.
SOMEBODY'S CHILD Shares New Single 'I Need Ya'SOMEBODY'S CHILD Shares New Single 'I Need Ya'
January 4, 2023

“I Need Ya” follows previous singles “We Could Start A War,” “Sell Out,” and “Broken Record.” It was recorded at East London’s Hackney Road Studios with the producer Mikko Gordon (The Smile, Gaz Coombes, Thom Yorke). This month Somebody’s Child embark on a world-wide tour. Check out the list of tour dates now!
Photos: THE VIEW Co-Hosts Reunite to Honor Barbara WaltersPhotos: THE VIEW Co-Hosts Reunite to Honor Barbara Walters
January 4, 2023

The episode featured The View's current panel, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Original co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira appeared. Sherri Shepherd, Elizabeth Hasselback and Lisa Ling joined the ladies. Rosie O'Donnell revealed why she was not present. Check out photos!
share