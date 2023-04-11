Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Heavy Release Soul-Drenched Single 'Without A Woman'

The track is the latest to be taken from their forthcoming album AMEN, out April 21.

Apr. 11, 2023  

The Heavy have released the brand new song 'Without A Woman', the latest to be taken from their forthcoming album AMEN, out April 21st and available to pre-order here.

'Without A Woman' is a soul-drenched celebration of women around the world. The empowering anthem closes AMEN with imposing powerful horns, funky rhythmic guitar and drums alongside a stunning wall of compassionate vocals from the gospel choir and frontman Kelvin Swaby.

Regarding the single Kelvin says, "It's astounding that right now in the 2020s, an age-old and point-blank ignorance remains. It is being given oxygen every day in way too many corners of the world. It's unbelievable. Women should receive the acknowledgment, value, and respect that they absolutely deserve. I know I definitely wouldn't be here without a woman. Would you?"

'Without A Woman' follows the release of 'Stone Cold Killer', 'I Feel The Love' and 'Hurricane Coming', all taken from AMEN. The singles have had great support from BBC 6Music, with Craig Charles, Don Letts and Chris Hawkins all particularly big fans at the station, while they've also been receiving lots of airplay in the US too. 'Hurricane Coming' has also been selected to feature on the soundtrack for the Six Nations rugby as well as Premier League football and England national games.

The Heavy's sixth album AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios' Joe Jones. It writhes with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk's visceral electricity.

The band debuted songs from the album live to fans at their sold out UK shows last month to an instant ecstatic reaction, which lead The Sun to hail "a triumphant return" for The Heavy.

Following the album release the band will be touring America in May where tickets are flying off the shelves prompting additional shows to be added. They will return to the UK and Europe for another headline tour in September with full UK dates listed below.

THE HEAVY 2023 UK TOUR DATES

September
15th - London, KOKO
16th - Manchester, Academy 2
18th - Glasgow, St. Luke's
19th - Birmingham, Academy 2
21st - Bristol, SWX

Tickets are on sale now via www.theheavy.co.uk



