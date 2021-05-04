The Happy Fits Release Video For 'Two Of Many'

Orchestral tinged indie-pop trio The Happy Fits have released the video for "Two of Many" - animated by Alexis Kitchmire, Annalise Molter, and Mairead O'Gorman - PRESS HERE to watch.

"For 'Two of Many' we wanted to do something a little different," Calvin Langman said regarding the creation of their new video. "It's a fun song and after we had our stop motion music video for our song 'Moving,' we thought it would be really cool to do an animated video. We went to our dear friend Alexis and gave her an idea of what we were looking for but to also be creative with it! She took it to a whole new level and we can't wait for everyone to see it!"

Serving as both a reflective awakening and a cautionary tale, "Two of Many" zooms in on the weight that individualism plays in a relationship. Realizing that the disagreements encountered by a couple are as unique as the personalities within the relationship, the song explains that we are all just two of many people in love.

The track emphasizes What Could Be Better's overall ability to capture the emotions associated with overcoming the obstacles, barriers and hurdles we all maneuver in our effort to level up -- morally and emotionally -- as we move through life. Built on the desire to connect with a world that's sometimes distant, What Could Be Better is a mission statement that's meant to be shared, channeling youthful malaise into songs that demand to be sung along to.

Alternative Press, DuJour, Popmatters, Atwood Magazine and others have all signed on to champion the band's unique, guitar-and-cello rock, with NPR asking "What Could Be Better? I honestly don't know." Their vividly-written songs emphasize growing pains and life-changing realizations, which has helped The Happy Fits cultivate an eager and engaged fanbase who have propelled consumption rates through the roof.

Building on the momentum of their breakthrough hit "While You Fade Away" from their debut EP Awfully Apeelin', which logged the #5 spot on Spotify's Top 50 Viral USA Charts and #17 on the Spotify's Top 50 Viral Global Charts, the band recently achieved their first Billboard charting with "Hold Me Down," landing at #36 on the Alternative Airwaves chart. Meanwhile, the band's streaming numbers continue their rapid growth, with monthly listeners jumping from 560,000 to over 725,000 on Spotify in the last 60 days as they approach 50 million global streams. "Hold Me Down" continues to resonate with listeners, where it reached #5 on the SiriusXM Alt 18 Countdown and #32 on the Alternative Radio Chart.

In addition to their music, Calvin Langman, Ross Monteith and Luke Davis regularly connect with their fans through their YouTube Gaming channel and Twitch channel, where they explore the worlds of Minecraft, Among Us, Stardew Valley and Call of Duty (which they recently played with Ryan Key of Yellowcard.)

The Happy Fits are known for their imaginative and witty music videos, including "The Garden," "Sailing," "Go Dumb," "Moving," "No Instructions," and "Hold Me Down." You can catch their weekly live series by adding their linktr.ee to your bookmarks.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Rahil Ahsruff