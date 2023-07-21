The Hails to Release Their Debut Album 'What's Your Motive'

Miami’s The Hails announce the title and release date of their long-awaited debut album with the new single “When You Were Bored." Coming on September 8, What’s Your Motive will be released in its entirety. In celebration of the upcoming album, the band will bring their new music to the road for their first ever headline tour this September – see all dates below.

What’s Your Motive, The Hails’ forthcoming debut album, is a progressively zooming out view of what happens in life when you break cycles of complacency. Moving chronologically through the track list, the focus goes from noticing these changes in yourself, to noticing how these changes need to be made in others, and the permanent misalignment you can feel when you don’t grow alongside people you once knew.

An album with a worldview that expands as you listen further, What’s Your Motive is a culmination of every coincidence in life that allowed for the five band members to unite under a refined, experimental sonic identity.

Guided by an air of carefreeness, today’s new single “When You Were Bored” is a perfect display of the versatility within the band’s songwriting trio Robbie, Franco and Dylan. Merging Dylan’s elevated riffs and Robbie’s brazen lyricism, the song takes a turn during a bridge as Franco shows off his Argentinian roots in a vibrant salsa groove. The addition of these Latin rhythms creates an irresistible dynamic, as the track blossoms from a playful tête-à-tête into something purely euphoric.

The band’s lead singer Robbie Kingsley said that “When You Were Bored” is, “a poignant tune about transient passion. The character in the song realizes that the love between them and their partner was only ever trivial, and feelings have fleeted now that the honeymoon phase is over.”

In support of their upcoming album, The Hails will be hitting the road for their first ever headline tour. Throughout the month of September, they will hit key East Coast and Midwest markets including D.C., New York, Chicago, Nashville, their home state of Florida, and many others, with support from Cannibal Kids and Shallow Alcove. The tour run will also see The Hails make a long-awaited return to Gainesville, Florida’s infamous High Dive – one of the venues they credit with the early formation the band.

UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES

September 14 - Washington, DC - DC9*

September 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie*

September 16 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge*

September 17 - Boston, MA - Middle East (Upstairs)*

September 19 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry*

September 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen*

September 22 - Nashville, TN - The End*

September 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Vinyl#

September 27 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub#

September 28 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive#

September 29 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar#

September 30 - Miami, FL - The Ground#

* with support from Shallow Alcove

# with support from Cannibal Kids

Most recently, the band wrapped up their Fun Run Tour alongside The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss, with sold out shows in Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, Columbus and Brooklyn. While they were out on the road, The Hails have been revealing singles off of What’s Your Motive. So far, they have unveiled “Exonerate,” “Breathless,” “Fiona,” a remix of “Fiona” with Magic City Hippies and “Heaven.”

These recent releases have won praise from the likes of Billboard, Consequence, EARMILK and many others, along with support from Spotify’s All New Indie, Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Indie playlists. With the rate that their momentum is building, all signs point to the upcoming album being a pivotal moment for a band that is now surer of themselves than ever.

ABOUT THE HAILS

Following a string of encounters too strange to be coincidence, Robbie Kingsley, Franco Solari, Dylan McCue, Andre Escobar and Zach Levy came together to form The Hails. Despite first playing in an insular Miami high school music scene, the band officially formed at the University of Florida in Gainesville, turning the tattered carpeting and beer bottle lined shelves of their sty college house into a distinct, refined sound that is now synonymous with their name.

After graduation, the group made the pilgrimage back to their home of Miami, the city that directly influenced the sound of their early shimmering singles “Younger” and “Stay,” debut EP He Seems Upset (2020), and the subsequent Alive in Strange Ways (2021).

Recent highlights of the road include holding court at festivals including III Points, WonderStruck and Okeechobee, interspersed between sold-out shows across the state of Florida, and tour support for WILLIS, The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss.

photo by Luke Rogers