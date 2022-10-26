The Guild of Music Supervisors Releases Statement on IATSE Unionization

Upon the recent announcement that a supermajority of Netflix's Music Supervisors filed for an official election at the labor board to unionize with IATSE, the Union Behind Entertainment, the Guild of Music Supervisors has released the following statement:



The Guild of Music Supervisors is a non-profit membership-based organization founded to provide professional and educational support to those working both in the field, and adjacent to, the craft of music supervision. GMS proudly advocates for the rights and benefits of Music Supervisors around the world and in recent years it has become very evident that a majority of US -based Music Supervisors wish to unionize in an effort to have the same rights, privileges and protections that their fellow production co-workers have as members of a union.



The Guild of Music Supervisors strongly stands behind these unionization efforts by Music Supervisors and their desire to combine forces with IATSE. GMS will continue to educate, advocate, communicate, and build bridges across the industry in pursuit of recognition and fairness for all who work in the craft of Music Supervision (as defined here).



However, it needs to be reiterated that the Guild of Music Supervisors is not the same as the union, and the union is not the same as the Guild. We are not the collective bargaining agent behind these efforts. We will, though, continue to support those in our community who are organizing with IATSE and all who are working hard to improve the quality of life for Music Supervisors.

For more information: guildofmusicsupervisors.com