The Growlers Extend Their Natural Affair 2020 Tour

Los Angeles underground indie favorites The Growlers have announced an extension to their upcoming North American Natural Affair 2020 Tour. The ten new dates are part of the band's perpetual tour cycle and include a pair of rare Canada shows (8/5 Montreal + 8/6 Toronto), a return to two fan-favorite venues, First Avenue (7/24 Minneapolis) and Higher Ground (8/4 Burlington, VT) plus two additional summer festival plays, Badger State Block Party (7/25 Green Bay) and Bellwether Music (8/7 Waynesville, OH).

Previously announced dates in support of their sixth studio album, Natural Affair (Beach Goth Records), feature The Growlers' first Bonnaroo play since 2015 (6/13), Atlanta's Shaky Knees (5/3), a two-night stand at Webster Hall, New York City (6/18 + 6/19) and their long overdue, first headline at the legendary Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, Texas (6/5).

The 40 show trek commences this Friday with a sold-out show at Soma, San Diego, with additional first leg advance sellouts in Santa Fe, New Mexico plus San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Anaheim, California.

General tickets for the just-announced dates go on sale beginning this Friday, March 6, 10AM PT. All other shows are on sale now. Complete Natural Affair 2020 tour dates listed below.

Led by singer Brooks Nielsen and music director/guitarist Matt Taylor, The Growlers released their most recent album, Natural Affair, late last year to critical acclaim on their own Beach Goth Records and Tapes (October 25, 2019). Natural Affair advances the band's swampy DIY aesthetic into their sturdiest, synthiest, warmest sound yet, bolstered by Nielsen's finest lyrics to date: social commentary, rhymes, and ruminations on the pleasures (and perils) of modern love. Listen to the album HERE.

The Growlers Natural Affair 2020 Tour

3/6 Soma, San Diego, CA

3/7 M3F, Phoenix, AZ

3/8 Lowbrow Palace, El Paso, TX

3/9 Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

3/11 Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO

3/12 Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO

3/13 The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

3/14 Cargo, Reno, NV

3/16 Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA

3/18 Ventura Theatre, Ventura, CA

3/19 The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

3/20 The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

3/21 The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

3/25 City National Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

3/26 City National Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

3/27 City National Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

5/1 Plaza Condesa, Mexico City, Mexico

5/3 Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

6/3 Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

6/4 Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK

6/5 Stubbs, Austin, TX

6/8 The Ready Room, St. Louis, MO

6/9 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

6/10 Mr. Smalls Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

6/13 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, TN

6/15 Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC

6/16 The Norvo, Norfolk, VA

6/18 Webster Hall, New York, NY

6/19 Webster Hall, New York, NY

6/20 Royale, Boston, MA

7/24 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

7/25 Badger State Block Party, Green Bay, WI

7/26 Wooly's, Des Moines, IA

7/28 Slowdown, Omaha, NE

7/31 Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI

8/3 Bell's Eccentric Cafe, Kalamazoo, MI

8/4 Higher Ground, Burlington, VT

8/5 Rialto Theatre, Montreal, QC

8/6 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

8/7 Bellwether Music Festival, Waynesville, OH

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana





Related Articles View More Music Stories