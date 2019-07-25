The Goods Releases 'Lets Roll' Featuring Touch Sensitive

Bringing a sound that reaches into the realms of spaced out synth funk and lowslung house, The Goods' flavour is both wild and eclectic yet sharply focused.



The Goods are Badmandela, Rosario and Blacktree. All three are players in their own right, with credits between them including artists such as Touch Sensitive, Daniel Merriweather, Omar, Dereb The Ambassador, George Maple, Adele, Ngaiire, Taku + Wafia.



"Let's Roll" features Australian sensation Touch Sensitive (Future Classic) on bass and is already on track to be a summer anthem, garnering playing on BBC Radio 2, KCRW and Triple J & FBI Radio. Marking an evolution in sound for The Goods, the track introduces an energetic live element on top of the unique brand of futuristic club oriented soul the band have come to be known for.



The hypnotic, swinging groove is augmented by lush vocal harmony arrangements, live drums and guitar, and features the electric bass prowess of none other than longtime associate Michael Di Francesco aka Touch Sensitive.



"Let's Roll" is an invitation to follow intuition...if mood is a choice and happiness is a state of mind then why not choose it?





Related Articles View More Music Stories