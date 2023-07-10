The Ghost Inside Share Crushing New Single 'Earn It'

The Ghost Inside mark their return with a triumphant new single, “Earn It”, produced by Dan Braunstein (Spiritbox, Dayseeker).

Their first new release since 2020’s self-titled record, “Earn It” finds the metalcore heavyweights back with a vengeance. Ushering in urgent guitars and crushing drums, front man Jonathan Vigil shifts from brutal screams to clean vocals with ease. On the message behind the song he ruminates,

“Sometimes people think because of the social status or circumstances they’re born into, they’re entitled to greatness. Nothing worthwhile is ever gonna be handed to you. You gotta Earn It.”

The Ghost Inside have been trekking through Europe taking their electrifying live performance to massive festival stages such as Hellfest (France), Graspop (Belgium), Copenhell (Denmark), and Jera On Air (Netherlands).

Pivoting to the US on July 15th they will embark on a co-headlining tour with Underoath, joined by We Came As Romans and Better Lovers as support. It all kicks off in Ohio at Inkcarceration Fest, and ends in California on August 19th. Tickets are on sale HERE.

The Ghost Inside Tour Dates

Jul 15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

Jul 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Jul 17 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Jul 19 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Jul 21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Jul 22 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkey’s

Jul 23 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Jul 24 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia

Jul 27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Jul 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

Jul 29 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Jul 30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

Aug 01 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Aug 03 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

Aug 04 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

Aug 05 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

Aug 06 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Aug 08 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

Aug 10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Aug 11 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Aug 12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Aug 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Aug 15 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Aug 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Aug 19 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Festival Grounds

In 2008, The Ghost Inside formed in El Segundo, CA united by their shared passion for bands in the hardcore scene. The band has since released five studio albums; Fury and the Fallen Ones (2008), Returners (2010), Get What You Give (2012), Dear Youth (2014), and The Ghost Inside (2020).

The group stands for authenticity, dedication, perseverance and the most literal adherence to the core values behind their craft. Sonically, they place equal emphasis on deeply personal vocals, urgent riffing and pile-driving breakdowns within the framework of their heavily melodic modern hardcore.

Their 2020 self-titled album represented determination, reflection and newfound hope after the tragic 2015 bus accident that changed the band’s lives forever, claiming the lives of their driver, the lives of everyone in the other vehicle, and resulting in multiple injuries for all the members.

Eventually, they came to see the incident as a moment to put their inspirational lyrics to the test. Songs that were once more philosophical in origin had become autobiographical. The accident will always be a defining moment for The Ghost Inside, but never what defines them.

The Ghost Inside is Jonathan Vigil (vocals), Chris Davis (guitar), Zach Johnson (guitar), Jim Riley (bass), and Andrew Tkaczyk (drums).