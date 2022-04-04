The Gaslight Anthem Announce More Shows

The Gaslight Anthem have added more shows to their first headline tour in four years. Newly added dates include October 1 at RBC Echo Beach in Toronto, ONT, The Met Philadelphia on October 7, and PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on October 8.

Fan presale for the added shows begins tomorrow at 10:00am local (PW: tga2022), while the public on-sale is this Friday, April 8 at 10:00am local. Special guests include Tigers Jaw (September 13-27) and Jeff Rosenstock (September 30-October 8).

Tickets for the remainder of the tour went onsale this past weekend, over which time the shows in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh sold out.

For complete details and ticket availability, please see here. The band is currently working on new music; stay tuned for more info.

"I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band," said frontman Brian Fallon in a recent social media post. "We're also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We're looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us."

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre †

14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO †

16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic †

17 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium †

18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre †

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union †

21 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium †

23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre †

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis † (SOLD OUT)

26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre † (SOLD OUT)

27 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre † (SOLD OUT)

30 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre ^

OCTOBER1 - Toronto, ONT - RBC Echo Beach ^2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit ^4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia ^8 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^

† w/ special guest Tigers Jaw^ w/ special guest Jeff Rosenstock