The Front Bottoms Announce New North American Tour Dates

Pre-sale tickets for the new dates will be available starting tomorrow June 7th at 12:00PM ET with public on sale beginning June 9th at 12:00PM local time.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Fueled By Ramen band The Front Bottoms have announced two additional legs of their of their widely anticipated “You Are Who You Hang Out With” Tour, which will keep them on the road through the fall. Leg 2 (9/15 – 10/1) will feature support from Vundabar and see the band performing two-night stands at Boston’s Roadrunner and Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall. 

Leg 3 (10/20 – 11/11) kicks off on the west coast with Slothrust supporting, and includes stops at Austin’s ACL Live, Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, and concludes with two performances at New York City’s Terminal 5. Additional special guests for select dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pre-sale tickets for the new dates will be available starting tomorrow June 7th at 12:00PM ET with public on sale beginning June 9th at 12:00PM local time. Furthermore, to celebrate the new dates, The Front Bottoms will be releasing a brand new single titled “Punching Bag” this coming Friday, which will be joined by an official music video filmed and directed by the band’s own Brian Sella.  For tickets and more information, visit www.thefrontbottoms.com.

Last, month The Front Bottoms announced the “You Are Who You Hang Out With” Tour - Part 1 featuring special guests Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band, which includes a special album release show at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre happening August 4th.  

The new tour dates will see The Front Bottoms celebrating their forthcoming new album You Are Who You Hang Out With arriving worldwide on August 4th. The band announced the news of the upcoming release alongside their new single “Outlook,” which is available on all streaming platforms and features an official music video directed / edited by Dad Filmed It [single art below].

Last year, The Front Bottoms released the Theresa EP, which features the singles “More Than It Hurts You” and “Hello World.” The five song collection serves as the third installment of the band’s popular Grandma EP series and features new recordings of never before released fan favorite songs. In addition, The Front Bottoms shared the standalone singles “Lover Boy” and “Voodoo Magic,” the latter of which the band enlisted Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio to play guitar on.

Comprised of guitarist / vocalist Brian Sella and drummer Mathew Uychich, The Front Bottoms have gripped listeners and press around the world with their ragged honesty and emotional urgency. In 2020, The Front Bottoms released their celebrated album, In Sickness & In Flames, a twelve song collection produced by Mike Sapone. NME attested, “In Sickness & In Flames is a defining work that showcases a sonic universe, rather than a structured set of songs, expertly capturing the inescapable tension of 2020.” 

A.V. Club declared, “The Front Bottoms are as vibrant as ever on In Sickness & In Flames, a reliably great collection of folk-punk anthems that rattle the soul with crunchy riffs, electrifying hooks, and Brian Sella’s idiosyncratic lyricism, which remains as amiable as it is anxiety-ridden.” UPROXX added “In Sickness & In Flames features the band’s biggest choruses to date, anchored with hooks and deeply personal songwriting that will turn heads,” while The FADER hailed it as, “a celebration of sorts for a band perennially on the fringes of a major breakthrough.”

THE FRONT BOTTOMS 2023 LIVE DATES

8/1 – 8/16: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 1 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KEVIN DEVINE & THE GODDAMN BAND

9/15 – 10/1: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 2 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS VUNDABAR

10/20 – 11/11: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 3 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS SLOTHRUST

8/1 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

8/2 - Kansas City, MO - -   Grinders Crossroads

8/4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

8/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - - The Complex

8/7 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge

8/8 - Seattle, WA - - The Paramount

8/10 - Berkley, CA - - UC Theatre

8/11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA - -   The NoVo

8/16 - Honolulu, HI -  republik^

9/15 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

9/16 - Toronto, ON -  HISTORY

9/17 - Detroit, MI - - Masonic Temple Theatre

9/19 - Columbus, OH - -  KEMBA LIVE!

9/20 - Milwaukee WI - - - The Rave

9/22 - Chicago, IL - -  Aragon Ballroom

9/23 - Indianapolis, IN - - Old National Centre

9/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - - - Stage AE

9/26 - Cleveland, OH - -  Agora Theatre

9/28 - Boston, MA - - Roadrunner

9/29 - Boston, MA - - Roadrunner

9/30 - Philadelphia, PA - - Franklin Music Hall

10/1 - Philadelphia, PA - - Franklin Music Hall

10/20 - San Diego, CA - - - OMA

10/21 - Las Vegas, NV - - - When We Were Young - Las Vegas Festival Grounds #

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - - - When We Were Young - Las Vegas Festival Grounds #

10/24 - Tempe, AZ - - Marquee Theatre

10/25 - Albuquerque, NM - - El Rey Theatre

10/27 - Oklahoma City, OK - - Diamond Ballroom

10/28 - Austin, TX - - ACL Live (Moody Theater)

10/29 - Dallas, TX - - The Factory Deep Ellum

10/31 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/2 - Birmingham, AL - - Iron City

11/3 - St. Augustine, FL - -   St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/4 - Atlanta, GA - -  The Eastern

11/5 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11/7 - Raleigh, NC - - The Ritz Raleigh

11/8 - Silver Spring, MD - -  Filmore Silver Spring

11/10 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

# Festival Date

* Album Release Show with Say Anything

^ No Kevin Devine

PHOTO CREDIT: JIMMY FONTAINE



