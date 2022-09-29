The Flaming Lips Announce 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' 20th-Anniversary CD Box Set

The Flaming Lips celebrate the 20th-anniversary of their classic 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, with the announcement of an expansive box set that also includes B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two concerts, and other assorted rarities from the era.

The CD set includes over 50 tracks never released and dozens of rare tracks. The LP box set has 40 tracks never released on vinyl and over 30 previously unreleased tracks. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition will be available, via Warner Records, on all streaming services and as a 6 CD box set (featuring 100 tracks) on November 25 to mark the 20th anniversary year.

A 5 LP package (featuring 56 tracks) will land on April 14, 2023 - released later than the CD box set due to the long vinyl production timeline. Additionally, there will be a limited edition D2C exclusive edition of the 20th Anniversary Deluxe 5 LP Vinyl box set pressed on Baby Pink vinyl - also released on April 14.

Over the course of 2023, all the material released in the 6 CD box set will also make their way to vinyl. The two live albums included in the set, and the 25-minute demo "Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream" will be available as separate vinyl releases. Additionally, the Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell and Fight Test EPs will be released on vinyl for the first time in Spring 2023.

Pre-order/pre-save the 6 CD and 5 LP box sets of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition HERE. You can also pre-order new Yoshimi T-shirts designed for the 20th Anniversary.

To further celebrate the anniversary, The Flaming Lips have confirmed two shows that will feature the album performed in its entirety. Click HERE for ticket information.

April 28, 2023 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

May 25, 2023 - Washington DC - The Anthem

Released in July 2002, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots remains the commercial high-water mark in The Flaming Lips' wild four-decade journey, giving the GRAMMY® award-winners their first RIAA certified Gold Record. As the eagerly awaited follow-up to 1999's masterwork, The Soft Bulletin, Yoshimi proved that singer/guitarist Wayne Coyne, and multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd had yet another masterpiece in them.

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots is a sci-fi-themed quasi-concept album that cast The Flaming Lips' most playful and profound songs to date in a wondrous swirl of ambient electronics, digital beats, and psychedelic splendor. The record yielded the band's top-streamed track, "Do You Realize??" (a timeless stargazing anthem that, in 2009, was named the Official Rock Song of the band's native Oklahoma) and also landed the Lips their first-ever Grammy Award® win for the cosmic album-closing instrumental "Approaching Pavonis Mons by Balloon (Utopia Planitia)."

The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition provides a complete 360-degree view of the band's creativity during this period. Several unheard demos show a rare peak at the band's creative process. The box set also collects B-sides and outtakes, from epic fan favorites like "Assassination of the Sun" to fun, folky serenades like "Thank You Jack White (For the Fiber-Optic Jesus You Gave Me)."

There is also a treasure trove of radio sessions including idiosyncratic overhauls of Pink Floyd's "Lucifer Sam" and "Breathe," Radiohead's "Knives Out," and Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head." In addition, the set includes a lush instrumental version of "Do You Realize??," that has been requested by fans to play at both weddings and funerals.

Of special note are the two concert discs, which showcase the two sides of The Flaming Lips' ever-enlarging brain: the endearing, intimate storytellers (captured in a banter-heavy 2002 private show for a small crowd of radio-contest winners in Boston) and the masters of thundering, confetti-strewn stage spectacle (as heard in an electrifying 2003 performance at The Forum in London). As a whole Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is an essential portrait of rock's most restlessly creative band at the peak of their powers.

Formed in Oklahoma City, OK in 1983, The Flaming Lips have since become one of the most iconic, influential, unpredictable, and vital forces in American alternative rock music. The band has garnered three GRAMMY® Awards, a Tony nomination, and an RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Q Magazine named them one of the "50 Bands to See Before You Die."

The band has made countless late night television appearances, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, contributed to many film soundtracks, and collaborated with artists such as Miley Cyrus, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Kacey Musgraves, Yoko Ono, The Chemical Brothers, and so many more. They have set countless records, broken records, created spectacular interactive audio/visual events now regarded as legendary.

Front man Wayne Coyne has been recognized for works of art that graced many LIPS album covers along with his traveling art exhibit "The King's Mouth," an audiovisual art installation that has been featured in many contemporary art museums around the US. Their latest LP, American Head, marks a return to a more melodic and song-oriented body of work and has critically been lauded as their best work in years placing on several Year End/Best Of lists around the world.

Evan after a combination of 22 studio recordings, 16 singles, 11 compilations, 11 EP's and 11 self-released experimental collaborative oddities released in various forms, quantities and unique mediums, The Flaming Lips remain in a creative apex that has no bounds. To that end, they have become an American Treasure and created a genre all to themselves.