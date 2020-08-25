The Distillers Announce 20th Anniversary ReIssue of Self-Titled Debut

To call The Distillers simply a punk band doesn't do justice to either the band or the word "punk”.

Punk legends, The Distillers are thrilled to announce the 20th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album. The newly remastered record will be released October 30 digitally and on vinyl. The exclusive vinyl will be limited to 2000 pieces in opaque sunburst, 1,550 pieces in clear with green/purple/black smoke, and 500 pieces exclusive to Zia in summer sky wave. All variations are available for pre-order now, here.



"This record is kind of the equivalent of someone reading my teenage diary, except worse," explains vocalist and guitarist Brody Dalle. "Figuring out who I was as a songwriter, but with everyone watching and listening! All of my contemporary (at the time) influences for everyone to hear. The write up in the 'Village Voice' changed my life and I am forever grateful for it. If I hadn't read such a scathing, hilarious and on point review (even though it stung really bad) I wouldn't be the lyric writer I am today. Kim's BADASS bass playing is still a highlight for me, and thanks to Matt Young as well for his enthusiasm and cool fast AF skin beats. The feedback at the end of blackest years I did by total accident.... I love this record so much, warts and all."

The Distillers Track listing



1. Oh Serena

2. Idoless

3. The World Comes Tumblin'

4. L.A. Girl

5. Distilla Truant

6. Ask The Angels

7. Oldscratch

8. Girlfixer

9. Open Sky

10. Red Carpet And Rebellion

11. Colossus U.S.A.

12. Blackheart

13. Gypsy Rose Lee

14. The Blackest Years



Guitarist, lyricist, and vocalist Brody Dalle uses her medium as a platform for a higher plane of visceral lyricism and independence. Few modern day punk icons have not only embodied the genre so truthfully but also transformed the depth of what it can mean so thoroughly. Originally formed in 1998 in Los Angeles, the energetic band, with Dalle at the helm, released a string of damaged and powerful albums, EPs and singles with California punk labels Epitaph and Hellcat, then released their third masterpiece of an album, Coral Fang, on Sire before going on an untimely hiatus and ultimately splitting in 2006. After breaking a 12-year silence on social media late last year, The Distillers returned, and In September 2018, the punk gods released their first singles in 15 years, "Man vs. Magnet" and "Blood in Gutters." The band are currently in the studio working on the follow up to Coral Fang with more to come throughout 2020.

