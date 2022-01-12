The Dips Debut New Single 'When You Lose Someone'

Sticking With It, the anticipated new album from Seattle-based seven-piece band The Dip, will be released March 4 via Dualtone Records-the band's first record in partnership with the label (pre-order here). Ahead of the release, "When You Lose Someone," is debuting today. Watch a special animated video for the song below!

Building on the band's breakthrough grassroots success, which already includes over 100 million streams to-date, Sticking With It is an intimate examination of the human heart.

Reflecting on matters both timely and irrefutably timeless, the record captures the mood of the current moment while simultaneously offering a much-needed escape. Across its eleven tracks, including previously released single, "Paddle To The Stars," which were all recorded at their self-made studio in Seattle's Central District, the album encapsulates the contagious energy of the band's live shows, showcasing each member's unique craftsmanship and celebrating their creative exploration and spontaneity as a group.

Reflecting on the album, drummer Jarred Katz shares, "It's really important to us to catch those lightning-in-a-bottle moments when you can feel the momentum of a song taking shape...one of the main goals for the album was to create that feeling of all of us in a room together, instead of worrying too much about everything lining up perfectly," while lead singer Tom Eddy adds, "With the lyrics I tried to evoke certain emotions that aren't often showcased in popular music, with the hope that people will come away feeling validated or understood."

Known for their electric performances, the band will embark on an extensive headline tour this spring with upcoming shows at Seattle's Showbox at the Market (two nights), Boston's Paradise, New York's Bowery Ballroom (two nights), Washington, DC's Black Cat, Atlanta's Terminal West, Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, Minneapolis' Fine Line, Chicago's Thalia Hall, Denver's Gothic Theatre, San Francisco's The Independent (two nights) and Los Angeles' Lodge Room among many others. The band will also perform at Bonnaroo Music Festival this June. See below for the complete itinerary. Special guests on the tour include i///u, Tomo Nakayama, Oh He Dead, The Spanks, Kiltro and Jennah Bell. Tickets are on sale now, full details can be found at www.thedipmusic.com.

In addition to The Dip-Eddy (vocals, guitar), Katz (drums), Brennan Carter (trumpet), Levi Gillis (tenor sax), Mark Hunter (bass), Jacob Lundgren (guitar) and Evan Smith (baritone sax)-Sticking With It also features F.A.M.E.'S. Studio Orchestra, a Macedonia-based string ensemble, and background vocals from Vanessa Bryan, Dasha Chadwick and Nic Jackson.

Watch the new music video here: