The Dale Crover Band Returns With California Tour This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dale Crover, the seminal Melvins’ drummer who in recent years has also helmed his own outfit, the Dale Crover Band, returns to the road this Summer, announcing a California tour this August.

“Really excited to be playing with this band again, it’s been too long,” Crover shares, adding “we’re also looking forward to playing some new music we’ve been working on.”

A new Dale Crover album is in the works with additional details forthcoming. Crover also shared that, for the first time ever, he will be playing music from his Melvins’ solo EP.

The band is rounded out by longtime Melvins’ studio partner, Toshi Kasai (guitar/keyboards), Crover’s Altamont bandmate, Dan Southwick (bass) and drummer Mindee Jorgensen (ModPods).

Dale Crover Band tour dates:

August 23 San Diego, CA Casbah

August 24 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

August 26 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

August 27 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

August 29 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon

August 30 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 am pacific. Rob Crow (Pinback) opens with an acoustic set.

About Dale Crover

Dale Crover is well known as one of the era's most powerful drummers and a versatile musician whose influence extends far beyond his instrument. Best known as a founding member of the legendary band Melvins, Crover's thunderous yet precise drumming style has been a driving force behind the band's groundbreaking sound for decades. However, his contributions to the world of music are not confined exclusively to the drum kit; Crover's talents as a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter have further cemented his status as a multifaceted artist. Beyond his work with Melvins, and Nirvana, he co-founded the Bay Area band, Altamont (pivoting to guitar/vocals), and has been a member of Redd Kross for the past several years. Crover has released two solo albums: The Fickle Finger of Fate (2017) and Rat-A-Tat-Tat! (2021), showcasing his prowess as a frontman and songwriter.

Photo credit: Harper King