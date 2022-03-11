The Chainsmokers Share New Single 'iPad'

The road to their new album continues as The Chainsmokers release their second single of the year, "iPad", today. Written exclusively by Alex and Drew, "iPad" arrives alongside an official video, directed by Kid Studio, that follows Drew throughout New York City as he navigates the multitude of conflicting emotions that follow ending an unhealthy relationship.

"Sometimes you let go just to know where to start," Drew says. "We wrote this song when I felt like I didn't have anyone to talk to. It wasn't that I didn't have anyone that would listen, but I had reached a level of cognitive dissonance that I felt was unexplainable. I don't keep a journal so writing this song and the others on this album (and past albums) is my opportunity to organize my thoughts. If you listened to 'Sick Boy' you know what I mean. ;) We feel really lucky we get to do it in song form and that you are willing to listen. It's helped us a lot, so thank you. The next bit of the story is called 'iPad' and it's out now. Thanks for being here."

"iPad" follows the release of first single "High", which marked the end of a two-year break and launched a new musical era for the band. The track has received rabid response by fans, is already Top 20 at Top 40 and HAC Radio, and has received over 55 Million+ audio and video streams combined since release last month.

The band is also set to headline the inaugural Afterparty NFT Art and Music Festival next weekend, which will take place at Las Vegas' immersive AREA15 venue.

Watch the new music video here: