The Chainsmokers Release “Friday” Featuring Fridayy

GRAMMY® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers and GRAMMY® nominated R&B singer and songwriter Fridayy have released their new single “Friday”.

On the track, The Chainsmokers set the tempo with a breezy beat accented by earthy keys and slick cymbals, and Fridayy’s vocals melt into the icy bounce as he sings, “There’s nothing that’s stopping us, Is this like we’re young in love, Don’t care if we crash, Having the time of your life.” The song arrives nearly a decade after The Chainsmokers released their song “Roses” ft. ROZES and is a self-dubbed Part 2 of the song that started it all for the duo.

The accompanying official video, directed by Hunter Lyon, projects the energy on-screen as The Chainsmokers and Fridayy soundtrack the ultimate winter escape. The clip intercuts moments of vacation bliss with a widescreen shot of The Chainsmokers and Fridayy performing the song in the snowy landscape of Jackson Hole, WY.

“Friday” arrives off the back of The Chainsmokers’ first single of the year, “Addicted” with Zerb and Ink, which has over 12Million+ streams in just one month and came flying into the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. It has sprung up the Spotify Viral 50 Playlist in 23 countries and continues to climb every week.

About The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers have consistently elevated popular music by ceaselessly challenging it. The GRAMMY® Award-winning RIAA Diamond-certified duo—Drew Taggart and Alex Pall—have broken boundaries between pop, indie, electronic, alternative, and rock. By doing so, they have set the tempo for culture and proven inescapable, delivering some of the biggest songs in the world, hosting a historic multi-year Las Vegas residency, packing arenas on multiple continents, launching first-of-its-kind games in the metaverse, and selling tens of millions of singles along the way. Thus far, they have scored three Diamond singles, namely the Billboard Hot 100 #1 “Closer” [feat. Halsey], “Something Just Like This” [with Coldplay], and “Don’t Let Me Down” [feat. Daya]. The latter garnered a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Dance Recording.” As cultural arbiters and tastemakers, they’ve also fueled crossover success for collaborators as diverse as Lennon Stella (on “Takeaway” with Illenium) and Kelsea Ballerini (on “This Feeling”). Their 2017 full-length debut, Memories…Do Not Open, notably bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200 and paved the way for gold-certified albums Sick Boy [2018] and World War Joy[2019]. After four years of nonstop touring and music releases, the band took the time to rediscover themselves and spent two full years creating their musically evolved and very personal album, 2022’s So Far So Good. It marked their fourth #1 debut on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart, notching praise from Pitchfork and more. In search of new creative lanes, 2023 saw them returning to their musical roots - leaning into different sonic textures and handpicking buzzing developing collaborators. They launched their Summertime Friends release package in October, filled with collaborations spanning across dance, pop, and even Latin genres. The Chainsmokers continue to evolve as musicians and songwriters, bringing popular music with them into the future and on the road.

About Fridayy

Born Francis LeBlanc, Fridayy learned to play several instruments at a young age — including piano, guitar, drums, trumpet, and bass, at the encouragement of his father, a Haitian immigrant, and musician. Nurturing his love for music and instrumentation in a local church choir, where he’d begin to craft his spacious and evocative sound, a blend of alternative R&B and gospel that was also inspired by his favorite acts PartyNextDoor and The Weeknd. Between 2012 and 2013, Fridayy released a steady stream of music on SoundCloud, and while he worked on his art quietly, Fridayy actively pursued a career in basketball, but an injury derailed his NBA dream. He returned to his first love and set himself back on a path towards music full-time.



After years of building a solid reputation with high-profile industry executives and musicians, the Philadelphia artist and multi-instrumentalist breakthrough arrived in 2022 as a feature on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z. He has also recently written, produced, and collabed with countless artists, including Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Lil Tjay, and Rod Wave, to name a few. This year, Fridayy was named as part of XXL's 2023 Freshman Class of 2023. He gave a heartfelt performance for his freestyle that featured a choir to sing background vocals. Watch HERE.

Fridayy notably capped off 2023 with the release of his full-length debut album, Fridayy. It has generated over 100 million streams to date and saw him shine on tracks with everyone from Chris Brown and Maverick City Music to Fireboy DML and Adekunle Gold. American Songwriter hailed it as “a harmonious collision of the handful of genres that have inspired the 26-year-old throughout his musical journey,” and Billboard named him its “R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month,” proceeding to christen him “One of a kind.” Moving at a prolific pace with a versatile, vibrant, and vital vision, it’s just the beginning for Fridayy though as he delivers more music in 2024 and beyond.

