According to Wikipedia, the notable outlet Bon Déjeuner! Radio is an internet radio station that is receiving contents from major record labels and artists for airplay. The station received music from major record labels and artists like OneRepublic, Lana Del Rey, Yulianna Karaulova, Rita Ora, and so many others. It's easy for music artists to contact the station to send their contents directly to the station's website or by email address.

In partnership with Werley Nortreus and Ceraphin Radio Network since 2017, the station is serving communities across the world and contributing to a better world. According to Google Analytics, the station generates more than 10 million impressions each month and it also generates thousand of listeners worldwide online, but sometimes it generates millions of listeners worldwide online.

In July 2020, the station received a nomination for the best internet radio station in Haiti. On Bon Déjeuner! Radio, listeners have access to listen to the top music, live concerts, interviews, shows, food updates, movie trailers, and current news across the internet.

To contact the station, please visit www.bondejeunerfm.online

