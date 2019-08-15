The Brutalists Announce New Album WE ARE NOT HERE TO HELP

Following on the heels of last year's well-received self-titled debut album, L.A.'s premiere garage rock upstarts The Brutalists are proud to announce their forthcoming sophomore album, We Are Not Here To Help, on September 6. The new album once again unites Mick Cripps (founding member of L.A. Guns) and Nigel Mogg (founding member of The London Quireboys) along with Kent Holmes, Charlie Nice, and Luke Bossendorfer for a smoldering slab of bluesy pub rock mixed with R&B and bits of ska and reggae thrown in for good measure. The result is utterly unique yet enchantingly familiar, driving melodies and riffs deep into the heart and soul of listeners. Just give a listen to the superb first single from the new album, "Take It All Away," along with the supremely cool video, for a taste of what this band is capable of - watch it below!

Catch The Brutalists on their West Coast tour this fall plus UK appearances later in the year including a reunion with The Dirty Strangers!

Sep 6 - Redwood Room - Downtown LA, CA

Sep 7 - Sans Souci - Ventura, CA

Sep 14 - Prospector - Long Beach, CA

Oct 11 - Dublin Castle - London, UK

Oct 13 - Mau Mau Bar - London, UK

Oct 17 - Squires - Bedford, UK

Oct 18 - Troubadour - London, UK

For more tour info visit: https://thebrutalists.net/

Track List:

1. Leave It Out

2. If I Just Do Nothing

3. Who's Gonna Believe Ya

4. Take It All Away

5. Something To Say

6. Price On Your Head

7. You Got Nothin' On Me

8. Uselss Information

9. Someone Like You

10. Maybe I'm Wrong

11. It Was Never Meant To Be So Easy





