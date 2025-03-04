The Bones of J.R. Jones Sets New Album 'Radio Waves,' Releases 'Savages' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York-based artist The Bones of J.R. Jones (aka Jonathon Linaberry) has announced that his 6th studio album Radio Waves will be released on June 20 via Tone Tree Music. The 11-song collection was produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas) and marks Linaberry’s first time working with an outside producer. Ahead of the album, he has released the album’s debut single “Savages,” a driving anthem that revels in the reckless abandon of young adulthood.

“‘Savages’ is finding yourself out all night in the July heat under city street lights, at a house party, getting lost with your friends and being completely enveloped in that moment. It’s surrendering to that feeling. Letting yourself feel wrecked, gut punched, inspired, and bleary eyed. It’s about wanting to disappear right then and there in the hopes that time stops.”

This week, The Bones of J.R. Jones kicks off his largest European tour to date, before hitting the road this spring and summer for an extensive US tour that will make stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Nashville and many more. Below please find a full list of tour dates or visit his website.

From being hailed by Noisey a “one man band who can hold an audience rapt, rendering the cacophony of a stage full of musicians utterly unnecessary,” The Bones of J.R. Jones has spent the last decade evolving into a full-fledged headliner who has remained fiercely independent while amassing more than 650,000 unique monthly listeners on Spotify alone. In recent years, his music has been used in a slew of films and television shows including True Detective, Suits, Daredevil, Longmire, and Graceland.

Moody and hypnotic, Radio Waves is steeped in the sonic landscape of the ’80s and ’90s as it excavates the past with equal parts nostalgia and curiosity. “After a dozen years of touring and recording, I found myself getting burnt out by the constant barrage of new music that’s out there,” Linaberry reflects. “In some ways, it’s great to have that kind of access, but it can also be numbing, and I found myself missing what it felt like to have an album change your life, to listen to your cassette of Born In The U.S.A. so many times you have to wind the tape back up with a pencil.”

Linaberry set out to tap back into that magic on Radio Waves, writing songs steeped in the sounds and stories of his own coming of age. He tuned out the modern world in favor of stark, lo-fi demos built around fingerpicked guitars and old school electronics. “A lot of these songs started on a drum machine, which was very intentional,” Linaberry explains. “I wanted to focus on simplicity, on stripping tracks back to their most essential elements so that the melody and the vocals could shine.”

“These songs live in the night—the endless kind, where you get in your car just to drive and listen to music, to feel like you’re going somewhere even if you’re not,” Linaberry says. “It’s the sound of a kitchen heavy with the leftover heat of an August day and a table crowded with drinks, of arguments and first loves and first heartbreaks, of not living up to your potential, of breaking promises, of being human.”

Radio Waves follows the release of his critically-acclaimed 2023 LP Slow Lightning that was met with acclaim from American Songwriter, Holler, Magnet Magazine, Glide Magazine, NYS Music and The Alternate Root, who called it ”a record that doesn’t sound like anything but itself.”

European Tour:

3/7 – Paris, FR – Supersonic Records (SOLD OUT)

3/8 – Saint-Germain-en-Laye, FR – La Clef

3/10 – Antwerp, BE – Rock Lobster (SOLD OUT)

3/11 – Brussels, BE – Rotonde

3/12 – Ramsgate, UK – Ramsgate Music Hall

3/13 – London, UK – The Garage

3/14 – Manchester, UK – Gullivers (SOLD OUT)

3/15 – Norwich, UK – Norwich Arts Centre

3/16 – Brighton, UK – Komedia Studio

3/18 – Nijmegen, NL – Merleyn (SOLD OUT)

3/19 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

3/20 – Groningen, NL – Der Aa-Theater

3/21 – Cologne, DE – Gebäude 9

3/22 – Berlin, DE – Neue Zukunft

Radio Waves Album Release Tour:

5/8 – Washington, DC – Pearl Street

5/9 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

5/13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

5/14 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

5/15 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood

5/16 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

5/17 – Nashville, TN – Row One Stage

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's

6/13 – Boston, MA – Brighton

6/14 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse

6/15 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

6/17 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

6/18 – Ottawa, ON – Rainbow Bistro

6/19 – Toronto, ON – Sound Garage

6/21 – Andes, NY – Andes Hootenanny

Photo Credit: Christian Harder

Comments