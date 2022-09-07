The Bobby Lees Release 'Ma Likes To Drink' Song

The Bobby Lees offer a final preview of their forthcoming album, Bellevue (Oct. 7, Ipecac Recordings), with today's release of "Ma Likes To Drink" and its companion video.

Drummer Macky Bowman said of the track: "To paraphrase John Berger: there is a stark difference between being naked and being a nude. To be naked is to be natural. Stripped of societal confines you are free to be as languorous or wanton as you wish. Even in naked acts of exhibition the primary spiritual benefactor will be the model, not the voyeur. Conversely to be a nude is to be reduced to no more than your physical form, displayed as a trite odalisque for the pleasure of greasy slobs. On an unrelated note we are all very proud of this song and video! We really hope you enjoy. Love you!"

The static shot clip, featuring singer Sam Quartin on a stationary bike sandwiched between a pair of mannequins, was directed by John Swab who also created the band's videos for "Dig Your Hips," and the video-meets-film short, "Hollywood Junkyard."

The Bobby Lees recently wrapped up a European tour that included the Woodstock, N.Y-based band's first stint in the UK. The four-piece band have several shows coming over the next few months including a free show on Sept. 17 at Rockefeller Center for Indieplaza Fest and an Oct. 9 performance at Aftershock 2022.

Watch the new music video here:

The Bobby Lees tour dates

September 17 New York, NY Rockefeller Plaza (Indieplaza Fest)

September 18 Durham, NC The Pinhook

September 20 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Purgatory

September 22 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

September 23 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

October 9 Sacramento, CA Aftershock 2022

October 25 Brooklyn, NY Baby's All Right

October 28 Woodstock, NY Colony

November 5 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

September 18 to 23 w/Geese