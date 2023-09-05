The Black Crowes Announce the Southern Harmony and Musical Companion Boxset

The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion is available for pre-order now on stunning 4LP, 3CD, 2 CD, and 1LP formats, which will be released on December 1, 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

The Black Crowes Announce the Southern Harmony and Musical Companion Boxset

World-renowned rock band The Black Crowes announce the box set of their chart-topping sophomore album, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion, via American Recordings/UMe.

The album, which entered the US Billboard album chart at No. 1 upon release in 1992, was named after a post-Civil War southern hymnal and is home to some of the band's biggest hits, including "Remedy," “Sting Me,” and "Thorn in My Pride” which were #1 on the Billboard Main Stream Rock Airplay chart for a combined total of 21 weeks.

Rich and Chris Robinson, alongside producer George Drakoulias, revisited the archives for the instant classic album and created a special super deluxe edition featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides, a live performance from Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, TX, on February 6, 1993, and a newly remastered album from the original 1/4″ production master.

Highlights for the forthcoming boxset include 14 unreleased recordings, including a new mix of the Memphis soul classic song "99 Pounds" originally by Ann Peebles and written by Don Bryant, and a previously unreleased studio recording of "Miserable."  

At the end of the Southern Harmony and Musical Companion recording sessions in early 1992, the band performed live on the famed Southern Tracks Studio floor in Atlanta, GA, on January 4, 1992. The session was captured by a film crew and, true to The Black Crowes form, turned into a party.

These never-before-released until now, live, studio recordings, feature five songs, including their cover of Ry Cooder's "Boomer's Story." Also included in the super deluxe edition, Southern Harmony Live, featuring all the tracks off the album, performed live in Houston, TX, on February 6, 1993. This legendary and much-bootlegged show has now been mixed from the 24-track tapes and is available alongside the original album, which has been remastered from the 1/4″ production master. 

The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion is available for pre-order now on stunning 4LP, 3CD, 2 CD, and 1LP formats, which will be released on December 1, 2023. An exclusive, limited-edition “Remedy” Lyric T-shirt or Trucker Hat will also be available as Fan Packs bundled with the 1LP in the Black Crowes official store HERE.  

A super deluxe digital audio will also be available to preorder on October 6. Fans who preorder the digital super deluxe will immediately receive a new mix of the Memphis soul classic song "99 Pounds."  Pre-order The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion  HERE. 

The Black Crowes Chris Robinson said, “We’ve always thought that the music on Southern Harmony and Musical Companion was made of a certain magic that was in the air for us in 1992.  This special box set represents all the ingredients of the spell we were under.”  
 
“I always felt that Southern Harmony was us coming into our own as a band and creating our sound.” The Black Crowes Rich Robinson elaborated. “We made the record in 8 days. Every song was one or two takes. No more than that. It was a snapshot of a band possessing all of its powers, and it still resonates with me to this day.” 
 
The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion will be available in the following formats:  

The Super Deluxe 4LP and 3CD Box Sets include the remastered The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion from the original 1/4” production master (LP1/CD1.)  (LP2/ CD2) “More Harmony: Unreleased, Outtakes and B-Sides” features a collection of nine songs from the Southern Harmony recording sessions at Southern Tracks in Atlanta, GA between December 1991 and January 1992, including two unreleased recordings “99 Pounds” and “Miserable.”

On the last day of recording, the band played live, in studio on January 4, 1992, with covers of Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 and 35,” and Ry Cooder’s “Boomer’s Story.” (LP3-4/ CD3) “Southern Harmony Live: February 6, 1993,” in Houston, TX., originally recorded on a 24-track tape. The performance features eight of the Southern Harmony album tracks and a seven-minute “Jam.”

Both the LP and CD box set include a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book featuring insights on the record and a set of lithographs of classic images from the Southern Harmony photo sessions. All LPs in the box are 180g vinyl.   

A limited-edition, e-comm exclusive of the 4LP Super Deluxe version will be signed by Chris and Rich Robinson.

The digital audio from the Super Deluxe will also be available to preorder on October 6. Fans who preorder the digital deluxe will immediately receive a new mix of the Memphis soul classic song "99 Pounds."  

The Deluxe 2CD set features the 2023 remaster of the original The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, plus a bonus CD, “The Best of the Box,” containing nine rare and unreleased sections from the super deluxe box set.

1LP 2023 limited edition remaster of Southern Harmony and Musical Companion on 140g black vinyl, with the audio sourced from the original 1/4” production master tape.

An exclusive, limited-edition “Remedy” Lyric T-shirt or Trucker Hat will also be available as Fan Packs bundled with the 1LP in the Black Crowes official store HERE   

About The Black Crowes 

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta’s Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker.

Fueled by singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels,” and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle,” the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they’ve done everything a legendary rock group should do. 

Photo credit: Mark Seliger 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Soul Glo Share Turbulent New Single If I Speak (Shut The F*ck Up) Photo
Soul Glo Share Turbulent New Single 'If I Speak (Shut The F*ck Up)'

The song arrives ahead of their co-headlining tour with Los Angeles band Zulu that kicks off this week in Denver, CO. Produced at Jamtown Studios in Philadelphia by GG Guerra with additional drum engineering by Evan Bernard, it was then mixed by Steve Evetts, and mastered by Alan Douches. Watch the new music video now!

2
Paradime Shares Heartfelt Ode To His Daughter With New Single Annie Photo
Paradime Shares Heartfelt Ode To His Daughter With New Single 'Annie'

Detroit legend Paradime is back with “Annie,” his new video single heralding global women’s empowerment. Named after his daughter, “Annie” is a compelling song that graciously embodies the father-daughter bond. Produced by Chanes, “Annie” exemplifies Paradime's skillful songwriting.

3
Brian May & Roger Taylor Set Queen Extravaganza Lineup Photo
Brian May & Roger Taylor Set Queen Extravaganza Lineup

This spectacular 90-minute show features more than 20 Queen classics drawn from the band’s biggest hits: Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Under Pressure, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, Somebody to Love and Killer Queen as well as other fan favourites.

4
Allison Russell Shares New Single Demons Photo
Allison Russell Shares New Single 'Demons'

It features Russell’s “Rainbow Coalition” ensemble: Elenna Canlas, Elizabeth Pupo-Walker, Ganessa James, Joy Clark, Kerenza Peacock, Larissa Maestro, Mandy Fer (Sway Wild), Megan Coleman, Meg McCormick , SistaStrings (Chauntee & Monique Ross) , Wendy & Lisa (Wendy Melvoin & Lisa Coleman aka The Revolution) and Wiktoria Bialic. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'
Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'

Videos

Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL