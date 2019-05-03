The Bird and The Bee Release Cover of Van Halen's PANAMA

In 2010, The Bird and The Bee released their fan-favorite album Interpreting the Masters Volume 1: A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates. Today, the beloved indie-pop duo of Inara George and Greg Kurstin have released another fantastic cover, this time of Van Halen's "Panama." The track is the first new music released since 2015's critically ­acclaimed Recreational Love and is available to stream now through Apple Music and Spotify, and to purchase through iTunes.

Kurstin, who is a seven time GRAMMY winner for his work with Adele, Beck and Sia, describes the original version of "Panama" as "such an epic, driving, rock jam. Van Halen blends anthemic songs with virtuosic playing like nobody else and David Lee Roth always delivers. Inara and I discovered we were both big fans of Van Halen growing up and had so much fun re-interpreting this one."



More exciting The Bird and The Bee news will be announced in the coming weeks. To be there first to hear, sign up for the band's mailing list HERE.

LISTEN TO "PANAMA" HERE

Photo Credit: Alexa Nikol Curran





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You