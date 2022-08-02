The Beatles Recording Reference Manual Series Accepted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Library's Permanent Collection

The books of audio engineer and producer Jerry Hammack, author of The Beatles Recording Reference Manual Series, have just been accepted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library & Archives permanent collection in Cleveland, Ohio.

An affiliate of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Library is a primary resource for information on Rock Hall Inductees and Nominees, rock-related subjects, and Rock Hall education programs and exhibits. For Hammack - whose books have been recognized by The Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC) and are centered on telling the story of how The Beatles recorded their classic hits from first take to final remix - having his series made part of the collection is truly an honor and thrill.

From his home in Toronto, Canada, he explains, "Understanding how The Beatles put these songs together can open a whole new world for fans, engineers, producers and mixers. My goal is to share this knowledge, increase the appreciation of their accomplishments and hopefully open the door to a new experience for those who love the band like I do. Having my work accepted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is an unexpected honour. To say I'm chuffed would be an understatement."

The Library is available to the public online, or in-person by appointment, for popular music research and includes databases, catalogs, archival collections and more.

Jerry Hammack has dedicated 35 years to the musical arts and is uniquely qualified to sort out the story of The Beatles' recordings. His series of books, comprised of five volumes, includes song-by-song descriptions of the entire recording process, diagrams allowing readers to follow the critical milestones of the work, detailed session-by-session breakdowns of the people, instruments and studio tools used, and useful appendices covering release versions, gear, and more. Bibliographical references provide a pathway for additional scholarship derived from Hammack's relentless research across countless book, audio, photographic, and other sources.

To learn more about Jerry Hammack and his work, visit: www.beatlesrecordingreferencemanuals.com or www.jerryhammack.com

To learn more about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library & Archives, visit: https://library.rockhall.com