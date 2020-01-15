The BPM Festival: Costa Rica Will Live Stream on Beatport Live and Ibiza Sonica Radio

Returning to its January roots, The BPM Festival: Costa Rica kicks off this week from January 15-19, 2020 in the coastal surf town of Tamarindo. Featuring over 140 artists across five days and nights, the perennial powerhouse festival returns with label showcases and party brands including Kaluki, Luciano & Friends, Mindshake vs. MOOD, SCI+TEC, Serán Bendecidos, and more. Partnering with Beatport and Ibiza Sonica Radio for live streaming from day and night events, underground dance music lovers from around the world will be able to watch video streams online on The BPM Festival and Beatport's Facebook Live and YouTube, with audio streams at IbizaSonica.com.

Making their first Costa Rican appearance in 15 years, Beatport's live stream will feature iconic DJ duo Deep Dish along with Art Department from The BPM Festival's opening day event at its Canopy venue. Giving worldwide fans the chance to experience BPM's The Jungle venue, Night 2 will feature streams from Luciano and Friends at the Pod stage with the Cadenza Music label head himself, Luciano, and Audiofly. Welcoming legendary house acts to the Beatport live stream, Masters At Work (Louie Vega & Kenny Dope) and Felix Da Housecat will bring a master class in house on Day 3. Live from Loco Dice's Serán Bendecidos showcase, Beatport will stream Marco Faraone and Yaya. The final day of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica will see the festival brand's signature closing day event, This Is The End, live streamed on Beatport with sets from POPOF, Sharam, and Stefano Noferini.

Broadcasting live sets on IbizaSonica.com and on the air on 95.2FM Ibiza in Spain, fans around the world can listen in to live sets from Carlo Lio, Deep Dish, POPOF, Sasha, and Stefano Noferini. Debuting their Planet Be showcase at The BPM Festival: Costa Rica, Ibiza Sonica's new event brand will have a live audio stream from El Garito nightclub in Tamarindo with Eli Rojas, Igor Marijuan, Secretario, and Xavier Fux. Additionally with a live daily radio show, listeners can also hear the party action from Nick Curly's TRUST showcase on January 16 with Jamie Roy, Mood II Swing, and Nick Curly, Stereo Productions on January 17 with Chus & Ceballos, Oscar L, and Tacko, and on January 18 with Robbie Akbal, Roberto Surace, and Nitin.

The BPM Festival has partnered with Billfold POS to provide cashless payments. The festival's idyllic locale is perfect for a party, but a challenging place to ensure high-caliber patron experiences. Billfold's streamlined, RFID wristband-based technology will ensure festival goers enjoy easier payment, better hospitality, and more time to focus on the event, and enhance the fan experience.





