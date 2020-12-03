The BPM Festival Announces Phase 1 Lineup for Second Annual Costa Rica Edition

The long-awaited lineup for the second edition of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica has been announced, featuring performances from dance music's finest tastemakers. Phase 1 of the coveted lineup is led by notable talent in the house and techno space, including Dubfire, Hernán Cattáneo, Latmun, Loco Dice, Neverdogs, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Stacey Pullen, and more. The anticipated event returns to the picturesque Costa Rican beach town of Tamarindo for five days and nights from March 3rd to March 7th, 2021.

After a devastating year caused by the global pandemic, The BPM Festival welcomes back artists, industry professionals, and longtime fans that have made the brand what it is over the last decade back to Tamarindo for a beautiful start in paradise to 2021. 30 artists from the BPM family have been announced to join faithful fans and new faces to play across multiple stages in a stunning open-air location. Highlights include exciting BPM debut performances from Chilean minimal techno connoisseur Ricardo Villalobos, and Italian legend Gaetano Parisio, the return of core BPM talent such as Carlo Lio, Loco Dice, Nicole Moudaber, and Paco Osuna, and a thrilling opening night performance from progressive icon Hernán Cattáneo.

Located in the coastal Guanacaste province of Costa Rica, the lush jungle setting of Tamarindo will be home to exhilarating performances next spring, sprawled across several picturesque locations. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy sets at several to-be-announced daytime and nighttime venues. Similar to last year, featured at the event will be multiple stages in outdoor and open-air locations, with new unique additions in-the-works as well. With more names and label showcases still yet to be announced, other notable artists to look forward to include Apollonia, Bedouin, Ben Sterling, Carl Craig, Danny Tenaglia, Hector, Ingi Visions, Jean Pierre, Jesse Calosso, Joey Daniel, Kenny Glasgow, Luciano, Matthias Tanzmann, Nathan Barato, Nick Curly, Rony Seikaly, Sonja Moonear, and wAFF.

Those attending can reach the festival by flying into Liberia International Airport (LIR), approximately one hour away from Tamarindo via car. Another available option is to fly into San José International Airport (SJO), which is a three-to-four hour car ride away from the town. Festival attendees must follow all COVID-19 safety regulations and must adhere to Costa Rica's country-specific guidelines and rules.

Within Costa Rica, essential services, public transportation, and hospitals are all currently operating as normal, and facial coverings are required in all public spaces, in addition to indoor areas when not eating or drinking. American citizens from all 50 states and citizens of the European Schengen Zone are permitted to enter Costa Rica via air. Visitors traveling to Costa Rica for The BPM Festival will need to provide proof of medical insurance to cover all potential COVID-19 related issues. All those entering the country must also complete a mandatory Health Pass form, which can be found in the link above. The BPM Festival is committed to hosting a safe internationally attended event and will be operating with the highest concern for attendees well being.

In maintaining The BPM Festival's ethos of transparency, in the event of a postponement, refunds or credit will be issued to attendees who request. Due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions, The BPM Festival wishes to provide flexibility regarding available options. For those who've purchased a multi-day festival pass to The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2021, but are unable to attend, three choices are available - a credit option, a resale option, and a refund option.

Those wishing to pursue credit will be able to roll over their pass to the next edition of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica. For those who've chosen the resale, those who've bought tickets through Xtixs may resell their pass via the platform. Important to note, third-party platforms such as Stubhub or TicketSwap, will not be authorized resellers for the festival. The new purchaser's name must match the name on the ticket.

Lastly, those wishing to request a refund will be granted 85% of the tickets' face value, excluding Xtixs platform-specific service charges and fees. These refunds will fully be processed within 30 days of the initial request. All refund requests must be made by 11:59 PM ET on February 24th, 2021, unless where you're from is removed from the approved list of international travelers within a week of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica, which would be from February 25th to March 2nd, 2021. If you're denied into the country on February 25th, 2021 due to failure to meet any of the country's laid-out COVID-19 requirements, no refund or credit will be given.

Early-bird passes have officially sold out. Currently on sale now at TheBPMFestival.com via Xtixs, those still wishing to attend can buy Tier 1 passes for The BPM Festival: Costa Rica's sophomore edition now.

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica Phase 1 Artist Lineup (in alphabetical order):

APOLLONIA

BEDOUIN

BEN STERLING

CARL CRAIG

CARLO LIO

DANNY TENAGLIA

DUBFIRE

GAETANO PARISIO

HECTOR

HERNAN CATTANEO

INGI VISIONS

JEAN PIERRE

JESSE CALOSSO

JOEY DANIEL

KENNY GLASGOW

LATMUN

LOCO DICE

LUCIANO

MATTHIAS TANZMANN

NATHAN BARATO

NEVERDOGS

NICK CURLY

NICOLE MOUDABER

PACO OSUNA

RICARDO VILLALOBOS

RONY SEIKALY

SKREAM

SONJA MOONEAR

STACEY PULLEN

wAFF

+ many more to be announced!

