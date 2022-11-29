Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The B-52s to Return to the Venetian Resort Las Vegas in 2023 for Ten-Night Residency

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Saturday,  Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT.

Nov. 29, 2022  

"You're what? Tin roof. Rusted!" After performing a series of sold-out shows in Las Vegas this past October, The B-52s, The World's Greatest Party Band, are returning to The World's Greatest Party City in 2023!

The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas is turning into the Love Shack for a ten-night residency from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. All performances are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. "So Roam If You Want To" ... as long as you end up in the Love Shack in Las Vegas with The B-52s!

Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

There will be an artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie® Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. PT.

The ten shows going on sale:

May 2023: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

August 2023: 25, 26, 30

September 2023: 2, 3

About The B-52s

It is well known that The B-52s are The World's Greatest Party Band. 45 years and over 20 million albums into their career, there can be no doubt as to why they remain one of rock music's most beloved and enduring bands. Any mystery concerning the band's longevity and ongoing appeal is immediately solved when exposed to a B-52s concert experience.

From groundbreaking songs like "Rock Lobster," "Dance This Mess Around," "Private Idaho," "Roam" and "Deadbeat Club" to chart-topping hits like "Love Shack," to their thrilling reemergence on the pop scene with their 2008 CD Funplex, which bowed at #11 on the Top 200. The B-52s' unforgettable dance-rock tunes start a party every time their music begins.

Formed on an October night in 1976 following drinks at an Athens, GA, Chinese restaurant, the band played their first gig at a friend's house on Valentine's Day 1977. Naming themselves after Southern slang for exaggerated 'bouffant' hairdos, the newly-christened B-52s (Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, Cindy Wilson and Ricky Wilson) began weekend road trips to New York City for gigs at CBGB's and a handful of other venues.

Before long, their thrift store aesthetic and genre-defying songs were the talk of the post-punk underground. A record deal soon followed and their self-titled debut disc, produced by Chris Blackwell, sold more than 500,000 copies on the strength of their first singles, the garage rock party classic "Rock Lobster," and "52 Girls." The album placed at #152 on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" and #99 on VH1's "Greatest Albums of All Time."

The B-52s began to attract fans far beyond the punk clubs of the Lower East Side - galvanizing the pop world with their 'stream-of-consciousness' approach to songwriting and outrageous performance. They had clearly tapped into a growing audience for new music that was much larger than anyone could have anticipated.



