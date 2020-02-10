The Australian Pink Floyd Show Comes to Las Vegas Aug. 14

The world's biggest and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, The Australian Pink Floyd Show will bring the "All That You Feel" world tour to Reynolds Hall inside The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas for one night only, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $40 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 and will be available at TheSmithCenter.com and at The Smith Center box office.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, The Australian Pink Floyd Show has astonished audiences around the world for more than three decades. Representing music from every phase of Pink Floyd's journey, from "Ummagumma" to "The Division Bell" and all points in between, this tour will once again reinforce The Australian Pink Floyd Show's dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright, and Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd productions. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show utilizes a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state-of-the-art LED screen technology, and other special effects such as, in true Pink Floyd fashion, severalgargantuan inflatables, including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo.

Often described as being much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band gave its first-ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988 and has since sold over 4 million tickets in over 35 countries worldwide, played at David Gilmour's 50th birthday celebration, and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. The show has worked with musicians including Guy Pratt and sisters Durga and Lorelei McBroom, who have toured with Pink Floyd, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield, who worked with Pink Floyd during their 'Division Bell' tour and on David Gilmour's solo tours. With more than 30 years of history, the world's biggest and best Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.

The 2020 band for The Australian Pink Floyd Show includes:

Steve Mac - Guitar & Vocals

Jason Sawford - Keyboards

Dave Fowler - Guitar & Vocals

Paul Bonney - Drums

Ricky Howard - Bass & Vocals

Chris Barnes - Vocals

Mike Kidson - Saxophone

Lorelei McBroom - Backing Vocals

Lara Smiles - Backing Vocals

Emily Lynn - Backing Vocals

The hallmark of downtown Las Vegas' 61-acre urban development known as Symphony Park, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. Heralded as the city's Heart of the Arts®, The Smith Center is an architectural triumph and long-awaited cultural achievement that educates and entertains the citizens of Southern Nevada. The $470 million world-class performing arts center offers a blend of performances by resident companies, first-run touring attractions, lectures and internationally-acclaimed performers in music, theater and dance. The five-acre campus features four performance spaces including the 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall, the 244-seat Myron's Cabaret Jazz club, the 220-seat Troesh Studio Theater and the 1.7-acre Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park for outdoor concerts. Additionally, the campus is home to the Discovery Children's Museum that opened in March 2013.





