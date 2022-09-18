Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Apollo's Music Café & Comedy Club to Return Live in October

The October 6 line-up includes Saya Meads, Kenney Woo, Dylan Tucker and (Host) Derrick Eason.

Sep. 18, 2022  

The Apollo will kick off Apollo Comedy Club and Apollo Music Café shows, starting Thursday, October 6. Performances will take place on Apollo's Soundstage (253 W 125th Street, New York, NY 10027) on October 6, 7, and 8. Doors open at 9PM EST. Shows begin at 10PM EST. Tickets start at $26.50. For more information visit www.ApolloTheater.org.

The Apollo Comedy Club celebrates the theater's rich comedic roots with the best up-and-coming talent today. Presented in partnership with the legendary Bob Sumner (producer of Def Comedy Jam, creator of Laff Mobb on Aspire). The October 6 line-up includes Saya Meads, Kenney Woo, Dylan Tucker and (Host) Derrick Eason.

The Apollo Music Café presents independent artists to a unique audience. Featuring diverse performances across a myriad of genres (R&B, hip hop, soul, jazz, pop, funk, and rock), the series showcases artists drawn from the independent music scene who impact the way music is heard and experienced. For October, the soulful sounds of George Lovett (Oct. 7) and vocal powerhouse Stout (Oct. 8) will perform in front of a live audience.

The Apollo Music Café and Comedy Club are part of "The Next Movement", Apollo's Fall 2022 season.

FALL/WINTER LINE UP

October

Thursday, October 6: Comedians Dylan Tucker, Saya Meads & Kenney Woo; hosted by Derrick Eason

Friday, October 7: George Lovett

Saturday, October 8: Stout

November

Thursday, November 10: Comedians Apple Brown Betty, Anthony Oakes, & Rio Paris; hosted by Timmy Hall

Friday, November 11: Grace Gibson

Saturday, November 12: Jade Novah

December

Thursday, December 1: Comedians Mason Victor King, Lisha Perkins & Comedian Roy; hosted by Brad Lowery

Friday, December 2: Lawrence Flowers & Intercession

Saturday, December 3: David Michael Wyatt

ACCESSIBILITY

The Apollo is wheelchair accessible throughout the building and offers assisted listening devices. For more information on accessibility or to request special assistance, please visit apollotheater.org/accessibility or contact the Apollo Box office at access@apollotheater.org or (212) 531-5305.

ABOUT THE APOLLO

The legendary Apollo Theater-the soul of American culture-plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.

With music at its core, the Apollo's programming extends to dance, theater, spoken word, and more. This includes the world premiere of the theatrical adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me and the New York premiere of the opera We Shall Not Be Moved; special programs such as the blockbuster concert Bruno Mars Live at the Apollo; 100: The Apollo Celebrates Ella; and the annual Africa Now! Festival. The non-profit Apollo Theater is a performing arts presenter, commissioner, and collaborator that also produces festivals and large-scale dance and musical works organized around a set of core initiatives that celebrate and extend the Apollo's legacy through a contemporary lens, including the Women of the World (WOW) Festival as well as other multidisciplinary collaborations with partner organizations.

Since introducing the first Amateur Night contests in 1934, the Apollo has served as a testing ground for new artists working across a variety of art forms and has ushered in many new musical genres-including jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, gospel, blues, soul, and hip-hop. Among the countless legendary performers who launched their careers at the Apollo are Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, H.E.R., D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, and Miri Ben Ari; and the Apollo's forward-looking artistic vision continues to build on this legacy. For more information about the Apollo, visit www.apollotheater.org.


