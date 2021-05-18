The Aces Release 'Don't Freak' Music Video

Today, indie-pop quartet The Aces return with the visual for their latest single, "Don't Freak." Out now via Red Bull Records, the single and video are released in tandem with Mental Health Awareness Month and were inspired by lead singer Cristal Ramirez's own personal struggles with mental health and the stigmas that can often surround it.



Directed by Daniel Carberry (Dua Lipa, Betty Who, Charlotte Lawrence), the video's stark black and white lighting and use of high-contrast imagery draw influence from early Brit-pop and 70's punk aesthetics. As the music video progresses, Cristal's facial expressions and movements become more and more exaggerated and extreme, serving as a physical manifestation of the wide range of emotions and feelings one can face when experiencing anxiety-induced panic attacks.



The release of the "Don't Freak" visual follows the band's announcement of their highly anticipated Under My Influence North American Tour, which will see the band back on the road this fall. Kicking off in November 2021, the tour will launch in Seattle with additional stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and more. With additional dates still to be announced, tickets are on sale now and are available at https://theacesofficial.com/.



The Aces and "Don't Freak" were also recently featured in the second episode of Hulu's new mobile photography competition series, Exposure. Serving as a featured guest on the episode, contestants were tasked with using the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to capture the essence of The Aces in two dramatic challenges, with the winner shooting the official "Don't Freak" single artwork. Guest-starring famed music photographer Matty Vogel, the episode includes a special performance of "Don't Freak" and The Aces' hit single "Daydream." For more information and to tune in, visit hulu.tv/Exposure.



Under My Influence 2021 North American Tour Dates



Nov 12 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Nov 13 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Nov 16 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory

Nov 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Nov 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

Nov 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Nov 26 - Salt Lake City @ Depot

Nov 27 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

Nov 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Dec 1 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Dec 3 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Dec 4 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

Dec 5 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Dec 7 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Dec 9 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Dec 10 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

Dec 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Dec 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground

Dec 17 - Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse

Dec 18 - Dallas, TX @ Hi-Fi

Dec 19 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

**More Dates TBA