The Academic Announce 'Sitting Pretty' Tour of North America

Irish Indie rock heroes The Academic announces The Sitting Pretty Tour of North America. The 14-date trek kicks off in Toronto, Canada on April 9, 2023, and then crisscrosses the continent, before winding up at famed Los Angeles venue The Troubadour on April 29.

Artist pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am Pacific with a general on-sale to follow at 10am Pacific on November 11. Get tickets HERE. The band is hitting the road in support of their highly anticipated sophomore set, Sitting Pretty, which arrives on February 10, 2023, via Capitol Records. Pre-save the album HERE.

News of The Academic's US tour comes after the announcement of European dates, which begin in Glasgow, Scotland on release day, before touching down in major metropoles such as Paris, London, Berlin, and Amsterdam. It's been an eventful time for the band with rollicking new single "Pushing Up Daisies" arriving in late October along with a striking, sardonic and energetic music video, the quartet also unveiled the tracklist of Sitting Pretty and its release date.

Momentum for Sitting Pretty - album and tour - has been building since the boys from Mullingar launched their new era with the captivating "Don't Take It Personally" at the beginning of September. The Academic steps into album number two with the support of a massive cult-like and ever-growing fanbase that has followed their every move since Tales From The Backseat, their first offering, debuted at number 1 in Ireland in 2018, which received critical acclaim on both sides of The Atlantic.

The Academic have built a reputation for electric shows and with a new album of anthems to slot into their hit-filled setlist, The Sitting Pretty Tour is not one to miss.

The Academic North American Headline Tour Dates

4/09/23 - Toronto, Axis Club

4/11/23 - Boston, The Sinclair

4/12/23 - New York, The Bowery Ballroom

4/14/23 - Philadelphia, The Foundry at the Fillmore

4/15/23 - Baltimore, Ottobar

4/17/23 - Chicago, Lincoln Hall

4/18/23 - Minneapolis, 7th Street Entry

4/21/23 - Denver, Globe Hall

4/22/23 - Salt Lake City, Soundwell

4/24/23 - Seattle, Madame Lou's

4/25/23 - Vancouver, Biltmore Cabaret

4/26/23 - Portland, Holocene

4/28/23 - San Francisco, Brick + Mortar

4/29/23 - Los Angeles, Troubadour

Photo Credit: Ed Cooke