The Acacia Strain Release 'D' Seven Inch and Digital Single

New England metal titans THE ACACIA STRAIN, known for their battering ram grooves and poignant lyrics, have dropped "D," a new seven inch and digital release today, February 28, through Rise Records.



It includes two tracks: "Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat" and "Seeing God," the latter of which features Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece/Nothing.

"I've been meaning to get Aaron on a track for a while now, and his part in this song is perfect," says singer Vincent Bennett. "This song is the beginning of our slow descent into madness. We all see our own god eventually."

The band just embarked on a headline tour with support from Rotting Out, Creeping Death, Chamber, and Fuming Mouth. Creeping Death will not appear from March 14 through March 18. The tour kicks off on today in New Haven, Connecticut and runs through April 5 in Philadelphia. All dates are below.

THE ACACIA STRAIN ON TOUR

WITH ROTTING OUT, CREEPING DEATH, CHAMBER, + FUMING MOUTH:

2/28 - New Haven, CT - The State House

2/29 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

3/1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3/3 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

3/4 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

3/5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

3/6 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

3/7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3/9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3/10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

3/11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

3/14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction*

3/15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720*

3/16 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*

3/17 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre*

3/18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*

3/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Greek Station

3/21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

3/22 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

3/24 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar

3/25 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

3/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

3/27 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

3/28 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

3/29 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

3/31 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

4/1 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

4/2 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

4/3 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

4/4 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

*No Creeping Death





