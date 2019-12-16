The Acacia Strain Announce Winter 2020 Headline Tour With Rotting Out, Creeping Death, & More

THE ACACIA STRAIN have announced their first set of 2020 tour plans. The band will embark on a headline run, with support from Rotting Out, Creeping Death, Chamber, and Fuming Mouth. Creeping Death will not appear from March 14 through March 18. The tour kicks off on February 28 in New Haven, Connecticut and runs through April 5 in Philadelphia. All dates are below.



The Acacia Strain will release new music that is guaranteed to crush in 2020. Stay tuned for more information.



"For the past few months, we've been working on new material for an upcoming release that will be detailed soon," says singer Vincent Bennett. "To coincide with the release of some of this new music, we are excited to announce our spring 2020 tour alongside Rotting Out, Creeping Death, Chamber, and Fuming Mouth. We are looking forward 2020, and all the new music and touring ahead."

THE ACACIA STRAIN ON TOUR



WITH ROTTING OUT, CREEPING DEATH, CHAMBER, + FUMING MOUTH:

2/28 - New Haven, CT - The State House

2/29 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

3/1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3/3 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

3/4 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

3/5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

3/6 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

3/7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3/9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3/10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

3/11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

3/14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction*

3/15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720*

3/16 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*

3/17 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre*

3/18 - Se-tle, WA - El Corazon*

3/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Greek Station

3/21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

3/22 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

3/24 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar

3/25 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

3/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

3/27 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

3/28 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

3/29 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

3/31 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

4/1 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

4/2 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

4/3 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

4/4 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

*No Creeping Death





