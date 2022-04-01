Texas King Release Acoustic Version of 'You'

Today, Canadian alternative rock band Texas King have released an acoustic version of their track "You". "I've been wanting to bring the acoustic versions back for a while now! When we started, I played an acoustic and that's how I wrote most of the early tunes that Texas King played. I wanted to get back to that," shares vocalist Jordan Macdonald. Fans can stream "You" (Acoustic) below.

Macdonald continues, "I think it's a side of the band that no one has heard and I hope we can do a living room tour where we just play in people's houses some day!! We wanted to keep the main vibe of the EP recording of 'You', just with more of a chilled out vibe. It's a nice little pallet cleanser for those in need! LET US PLAY IN YOUR LIVING ROOM ACOUSTIC!!"

The original recording of "You" is off the band's latest EP Changes, an EP comprised of 6 arena-worthy rock anthems inspired by themes of growth and the rediscovery of oneself. Texas King bassist, Phil Spina, shares, "Making this EP was really artistically fulfilling. We feel that these are some of the best songs we've ever written and we're excited to finally share them with the world. That feeling is going to be extra sweet now that we can play the new tunes in front of a live audience."

Texas King are embarking on a tour in support of Changes alongside Motherfolk and Loviet (select dates only). The tour kicks off in St. Louis, MO, on April 8 and will be stopping in select cities throughout the United States and Canada. For a full list of tour dates and more details on how to purchase tickets, visit here.

Listen to "You" (Acoustic) here:

Texas King Tour Dates

April 8 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill*

April 9 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean*

April 10 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel*

April 13 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live*

April 14 - Boston, MA - Middle East: Upstairs*

April 15 - Washington, D.C. - Pearl Street Warehouse*

April 16 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café*

April 17 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge*

May 5 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern*^

May 6 - Peterborough, ON - Red Dog*^

May 8 - Cambridge, ON - Rhythm & Brews*^

May 12 - Rochester, NY - Lilac Festival

May 13 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works*

May 14 - Springfield, OH - Indiecraft Festival

June 17 - Burlington, ON - Burlington Sound Of Music

July 23 - Sarnia, ON - Revelree Festival

*with Motherfolk

^with Loviet