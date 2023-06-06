Texas Eclipse Announces Tickets On Sale & Global Collaborators

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 15 for Texas Eclipse 2024.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Texas Eclipse Announces Tickets On Sale & Global Collaborators

Announced today by the award-winning global promoter Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) and Probably Nothing, tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 15 for Texas Eclipse 2024.

Taking place on April 5th-9th at Reveille Peak Ranch in the Texas Hill Country, a short drive from San Antonio and neighboring Austin, this cosmic event will feature the awe-inspiring spectacle of a total solar eclipse, with over 4 minutes and 20 seconds of totality. The Texas Eclipse is the last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the United States for more than 20 years. 

Today's announcement includes a first round of global collaborators consisting of a diverse range of talented builders, creators, and independent, innovative boutique festival experts to collectively join forces to curate an extraordinary experience for attendees of all ages. Over five days and four nights, from April 5 to April 9, this 1300-acre ranch will be transformed into a magnificent haven of music, creativity, inspiration, and cultural exchange. 

Texas Eclipse 2024 will offer ticketing options for all walks of life — from simple options such as pitching your tent and the general admission experience to those who desire glamping and the full VIP experience. Tickets and camping packages will start at $199 for a very limited time. Fans are encouraged to sign up on the Texas Eclipse website for exclusive access. 

Up to 50K+ attendees composed of festival lovers and eclipse enthusiasts from all over the world are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Texas Eclipse, where diverse environments come alive with a multitude of musical genres, workshops, performances, interactive art, and more. 

Set against the backdrop of stunning natural beauty, this extraordinary event is made possible by a myriad crew of production collaborators: Symbiosis (California), Re:birth (Japan), Strawberry Fields (Australia), Earth Frequency (Australia), Bachstelzen (Germany), Beloved (Oregon), Origin (South Africa), Meadows in the Mountain (Bulgaria), Bass Coast (Canada), Ometeotl (Mexico), DisQo PereZoso (Costa Rica), Cosmic Convergence (Guatemala).

Together, they will create an unparalleled convergence of captivating art installations, mesmerizing music performances, space exploration, cutting-edge technology, and the wonders of nature, transforming the raw land into a thriving Global Eclipse Village of creativity, insight, and inspiration.

More partnerships as well as music artist and content announcements to be announced!
“I'm excited to develop an event that will bring different groups together worldwide to witness a rare celestial occurrence — both enthusiasts who have attended multiple eclipses and a whole new group of attendees,” said Disco Donnie, CEO Disco Donnie Presents. 

“I’ve been a festival enthusiast and enjoyed traveling to other countries to attend unique events. It has been really cool to have so many amazing contributors from around the globe join us in creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m extremely excited to work with many of the teams that helped bring Oregon Eclipse to life in 2017 and new groups that share our vision,” said Mitch Morales of Probably Nothing.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Neil Frances Share Head Straight Featuring St. Panther Photo
Neil Frances Share 'Head Straight' Featuring St. Panther

Los Angeles duo NEIL FRANCES (Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) are excited to share their new single, “Head Straight,” featuring up-and-coming LA hip hop artist St. Panther who blends their flows with the dance-ready daytime disco NEIL FRANCES are known for.

2
Video: Coi Leray Drops Music Video for Bops Photo
Video: Coi Leray Drops Music Video for 'Bops'

The video was produced and directed by Coi’s multi-media production company Trendsetter Studios with Coi credited as Creative Director. The video sees Coi letting loose and celebrating her success with friends, complete with a cake and impressive dance moves in front of the framed records that got her here.

3
Drab Majesty Announce An Object In Motion EP Photo
Drab Majesty Announce 'An Object In Motion' EP

The release sits somewhere between an EP and a mini-album and marks the start of a new chapter in Drab Majesty's legacy. These sessions were then refined or recreated, and later elevated further with key collaborations by Rachel Goswell (Slowdive), Justin Meldal-Johnson (Beck, M83, Air), and Ben Greenberg (Uniform, Circular Ruin Studio). 

4
Black Duck Share New Single Lemon Treasure Photo
Black Duck Share New Single 'Lemon Treasure'

Moving as one, the trio sculpt a driving, motorik rhythm from weightless textures, cloud formations coalescing into rolling thunderheads. MacKay and McCombs' spiralling guitar figures duck and weave around Rumback's propulsive rhythms, with a distinctive sense of forward motion that pushes towards transcendence.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th AnniversaryRome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New MusicAnne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music
Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This AugustTony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD