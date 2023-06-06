Texas Eclipse Announces Tickets On Sale & Global Collaborators

Announced today by the award-winning global promoter Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) and Probably Nothing, tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 15 for Texas Eclipse 2024.

Taking place on April 5th-9th at Reveille Peak Ranch in the Texas Hill Country, a short drive from San Antonio and neighboring Austin, this cosmic event will feature the awe-inspiring spectacle of a total solar eclipse, with over 4 minutes and 20 seconds of totality. The Texas Eclipse is the last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the United States for more than 20 years.

Today's announcement includes a first round of global collaborators consisting of a diverse range of talented builders, creators, and independent, innovative boutique festival experts to collectively join forces to curate an extraordinary experience for attendees of all ages. Over five days and four nights, from April 5 to April 9, this 1300-acre ranch will be transformed into a magnificent haven of music, creativity, inspiration, and cultural exchange.

Texas Eclipse 2024 will offer ticketing options for all walks of life — from simple options such as pitching your tent and the general admission experience to those who desire glamping and the full VIP experience. Tickets and camping packages will start at $199 for a very limited time. Fans are encouraged to sign up on the Texas Eclipse website for exclusive access.

Up to 50K+ attendees composed of festival lovers and eclipse enthusiasts from all over the world are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Texas Eclipse, where diverse environments come alive with a multitude of musical genres, workshops, performances, interactive art, and more.

Set against the backdrop of stunning natural beauty, this extraordinary event is made possible by a myriad crew of production collaborators: Symbiosis (California), Re:birth (Japan), Strawberry Fields (Australia), Earth Frequency (Australia), Bachstelzen (Germany), Beloved (Oregon), Origin (South Africa), Meadows in the Mountain (Bulgaria), Bass Coast (Canada), Ometeotl (Mexico), DisQo PereZoso (Costa Rica), Cosmic Convergence (Guatemala).

Together, they will create an unparalleled convergence of captivating art installations, mesmerizing music performances, space exploration, cutting-edge technology, and the wonders of nature, transforming the raw land into a thriving Global Eclipse Village of creativity, insight, and inspiration.

More partnerships as well as music artist and content announcements to be announced!

“I'm excited to develop an event that will bring different groups together worldwide to witness a rare celestial occurrence — both enthusiasts who have attended multiple eclipses and a whole new group of attendees,” said Disco Donnie, CEO Disco Donnie Presents.

“I’ve been a festival enthusiast and enjoyed traveling to other countries to attend unique events. It has been really cool to have so many amazing contributors from around the globe join us in creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m extremely excited to work with many of the teams that helped bring Oregon Eclipse to life in 2017 and new groups that share our vision,” said Mitch Morales of Probably Nothing.