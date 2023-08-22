Tex Crick Announces 'Sweet Dreamin' LP

His sophomore album Sweet Dreamin’ is due out October 13.

Aug. 22, 2023

Tex Crick Announces 'Sweet Dreamin' LP

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Tokyo-based artist Tex Crick has announced his sophomore album Sweet Dreamin’ due out October 13 on Mac’s Record Label. Crick was the first artist signed to Mac DeMarco’s illustrious record label and is thrilled to follow up his acclaimed debut with this poetic, stripped-back collection of piano-led arrangements.

In his young career, Crick has already shared stages with  Weyes Blood​, ​Kirin J. Callinan​, John Carroll Kirby, ​Connan Mockasin and Iggy Pop as well as earning acclaim spanning Billboard, BrooklynVegan, NME, Exclaim! and more.

Lead single “Easy Keepers” is released today alongside a breezy, cinematic official video filmed during a spontaneous trip to Lone Pine, California. The reassuring song hits listeners in the gut as it follows a fictitious story of a lover accused of cheating.

Throughout the chorus they explain they are nothing but an ‘easy keeper’, which is a type of livestock animal that can survive on relatively little attention or food such as a donkey, mule or horse. Crick explains, “Being an ‘easy keeper’ in a relationship would suggest that you don’t need the regular amount of attention that others may need.”

Offering a tidbit of the song’s unique sonic atmosphere, he continues, “During recording, I dropped a pair of chopsticks in my Tokyo studio and it happened to hit a glass of water that made a nice sound. I re-recorded the sound of the chopsticks hitting a couple different glasses of water to alter the pitch and that's what you can hear during the pre-chorus of the song.”

Sweet Dreamin' stands on its own, demanding undivided attention while offering a tantalizing glimpse into Crick’s rich artistic universe. Ethereal analog synths blend seamlessly throughout the ambitious new album, casting a warm and enchanting spell that transports the audience to a realm brimming with heightened sensitivity and unadulterated emotion.

Photo credit: Jill Francis



