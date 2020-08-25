Tenor Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable Present 'Musical Theater Decades - The 1990's' Performance On Stageit

Tickets for this event are 'pay what you can.'

This Thursday, 8/27, Tenor Brian Cheney will perform a concert program of Broadway favorites from the 1990's at 7pm EDT on Stageit. Cheney's show of versatility has been on full display these past five months on the Stageit platform. Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", this versatile singer has impressively shown his flexibility as a performing artist of multiple genres by offering programs ranging from "Verdi & Puccini - Tenor Hits", "Musical Theatre Favorites", "Movie Musicals", "Viennese Operetta" to French, English and Italian Art Song all from his home studio in a full HD audio and video experience.

Cathy Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.

In their seventh split screen performance together, Cheney and Venable are sure to transport their audience yet again with another flawless program. Experience this critically acclaimed duo through crystal clear HD audio and video.

Tickets for this event are "pay what you can" and can be purchased at https://www.stageit.com/brian_cheney_cathy_venable/musical_theater_decades_the_1990_s/87112

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You