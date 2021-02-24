Tenille Townes Confirmed for HALO's Virtual Fundraiser 'The Main Event' This Friday

Breakthrough singer, songwriter and musician Tenille Townes will perform as part of HALO's virtual fundraiser, "The Main Event," this Friday, February 26 at 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT, continuing her mission to help homeless and at-risk children across the world. In addition to Townes' performance, the event will feature a live and silent auction, a special documentary premiere and an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Additional details can be found HERE.

Friday's performance is just the latest charitable initiative for Townes, who, this past summer, raised $89,000 during her virtual "Big Hearts For Big Kids" fundraiser with all proceeds benefitting two organizations that also support at-risk children: Sunrise House (a local youth shelter in Townes' hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta) and Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee's Troop 6000 (an initiative that supports girls without permanent housing in the Nashville area). In the eleven years since Townes started the annual fundraiser, "Big Hearts For Big Kids" has raised over $2 million.

These events continue a breakout year for Townes following the release of her debut album, The Lemonade Stand, which is out now on Columbia Nashville in partnership with RCA Records (stream/purchase here). Since its release this past summer, Townes has won two awards at the 55th ACM Awards-New Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Elle King-as well as three awards at the 2020 Canadian Country Music Awards: Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year ("Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)") and Video of the Year ("Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)").

Produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town), the album continues to receive widespread critical acclaim.

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato