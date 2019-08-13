Tenille Arts To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

Reviver Records artist Tenille Arts was headed out for dates in Pennsylvania and Ontario last week, when she was given the exciting news she's been hoping would come for as long as she can remember. She will enter the sacred circle and make her Grand Ole Opry debut on September 21, 2019.

"I could not be more honored and excited to be stepping on to the Grand Ole Opry stage to make my debut," said an elated Tenille. "I have dreamed about this moment for a long time, and I can't wait to celebrate that night with my family and friends."

The "Call You Names" singer broke the news to her home country audience while performing at the massive Boots And Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ontario on Saturday. Following her performance on the Front Porch Stage and set at the SiriusXM VIP Barn, Tenille joined iHeartRadio's Shannon Ella to introduce LANCO on the Main Stage.

For Grand Ole Opry tickets, directions, parking and more, visit www.Opry.com.

Tenille will make two Nashville appearances this week. Tonight, she joins Kalie Shorr and other artists for the Dirt Road Divas Show at the Analog at Hutton Hotel, and she returns to Song Suffragettes on August 19. She heads to Holly, MI on Saturday for the 93.1 NASH FM New Concert Series, the American Music Festival in Virginia Beach on the August 30 and Wisconsin's Taste of Madison on August 31.

Born and raised in the small prairie town of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Tenille Arts picked up the guitar and penned her first song at age 13 and has been performing across the US and Canada ever since. She made her first appearance on The Bachelor in January 2018 singing her original song "Moment of Weakness." The performance resulted in a record deal with powerhouse indie label Reviver Records. She made her second appearance on the show in January of this year performing "I Hate This." The song hit #1 on both the U.S. and Canadian iTunes Country Charts and #9 U.S. iTunes all-genre following the episode.

Tenille has released an EP and a full-length album, and her music has tallied over 25 million streams. Noted music critic Tom Roland was so moved by her music that he has penned three full-page features in the Billboard Country Update. Music Row Magazine critic Robert K. Oermann called Tenille "Promising in the extreme." Streaming giant Pandora named her one of their new artists to watch, and CMT included her in their "Ten Must-See Indies You Need to Know," a video discovery program that spotlights rising independent artists and established artists from independent labels. Rolling Stone named Tenille one of their "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know," calling her "An edgy, Fearless-era Taylor Swift with crystalline vocals; ideal for hopeless romantics who are fire signs," and PopCulture.com named her one of their "Country Artists to Watch in 2018."





