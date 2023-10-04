Tenacious D & the Spicy Meatball Tour Rolls on With Arena Dates in 2024

Music icons and acclaimed greatest band in the world, Tenacious D, follow their sold-out UK/European arena tour this summer with more dates in 2024. “It's no joke. Tenacious D is the best band in the world and in the Spicy Meatball Tour they are at the peak of their powers. Better than the Beatles…better than the Stones…even better than Taylor Swift. And they have PYRO!!!

Do not miss the spicy meatball…it's D- licious!!!” -Anonymous Rock Historian Jack Black and Kyle Gass whipped over 300k rock fans into a frenzy on their recent UK/European tour that saw them headline the O2 in London. Fans can expect all the greatest hits on this upcoming leg of the Spicy Meatball Tour along with a generous helping of Rocket Sauce!!!

TENACIOUS D TOUR DATES 2024 

APRIL
29th – Stockholm, Hovet
30th – Oslo, Spektrum

MAY
1st – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
3rd – Luxembourg, Rockhal
5th – Dublin, 3Arena
7th – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
8th – Manchester, AO Arena
9th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
11th – Leeds, First Direct Arena
12th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
13th – Brighton, Brighton Centre

About Tenacious D

The duo comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass started playing together in Kyle's studio apartment on Cochran Ave in Los Angeles. No one could have ever dreamed of where the band's genius would take them, but take them it did... The band had a variety series on HBO that aired in 1999.

Their self-titled album was released in the fall of 2001 with Epic Records and was quickly certified at Gold-selling status and has since been certified Platinum. The duo completed their first feature film together - Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny - for New Line Cinema, which was released in November 2006. The album ‘Rize of the Fenix' followed in 2012, receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

The D rang in 2023 in Las Vegas with two back-to-back sold-out shows. Earlier this year they embarked on the first leg of the Spicy Meatball tour, performing in 24 cities and selling out the O2 in hours. They released the critically acclaimed ‘Video Games,' their first new original song in five years, which is undeniably one of the greatest songs in the band's extensive catalogue of hits.

It was accompanied by a brilliant, animated video for the song, created by Chris 'Oney Plays' O'Neil and Adam Paloian, an Emmy-nominated director. The music video and track went viral, amassing over 27 million views and earning them 1.3 million followers on YouTube.

They even performed their new single live at The Hollywood Bowl for The Game Awards. They took the internet by surprise once again by releasing a recorded version of their viral, fan-favourite live cover of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game.'

A video for the cover of 'Wicked Game,' directed by long-time D collaborator Taylor Stephens and features the dynamic duo in a glorious, romantic romp by the sea. It has been viewed by over 7 million people, marking another viral moment for the group. In 2023 and beyond Tenacious D continue their quest to spread the message of rock n roll across the world and firmly retain their title as one of the greatest rock bands in the world. Ever.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn




