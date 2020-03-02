Tenacious D Announces Swing State Tour

A message from Tenacious D: "Donald Trump has proven to be the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous President in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of his administration! Now is the time to elect a REAL leader!" With that in mind, Tenacious D has put together The Purple Nurple Tour - Twisting Hard To The Left! - whose shows go on sale this Friday, March 6, at 10 am local time. Tickets can be purchased at TenaciousD.com.

The run of shows, which focuses on swing states - with a few special stops at NYC's Radio City Music Hall & Washington DC's Merriweather Post Pavilion - sees everyone's favorite band (comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass) partnering with 46 for 46 to promote voter registration and overall civic action through music. Tour dates and more information on 46 for 46 are below. Please note the band's Washington DC show features a special collaboration with Soulful Symphony, bringing a revitalized orchestral element to the band's already stellar live show.

Says The D: "In 2016, six states were decided by 2 percentage points or less, and ten states were decided by 4 percentage points or less. Swing states played a pivotal role in the outcome of that election, and they will again in 2020. Knowing that, we looked at each other and agreed: just like the tale of Post-Apocalypto, it is time for Tenacious D to RIDE and help save the world from Trumpian destruction. With great rock comes great responsibility."

Tenacious N*E*R*D also recently announced that they will be adding the final piece to their Post-Apocalypto universe: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL, out this September via Fantagraphics. Pre-order the book HERE!

Post-Apocalypto the graphic novel will add to 2018's brilliant releases of the same epic tale:

Tenacious N*E*R*D in Post-Apocalypto - THE FILM - is an original, six-part animated feature from the minds of Tenacious D. Each frame of every chapter was hand-drawn by Black himself, with every character voiced by Black and Gass.

All six chapters feature Tenacious D songs, culminating in the latest Tenacious D album -- also called Post-Apocalypto -- available on DSP's and in stores now. Produced by John Spiker, and featuring long-time collaborator Dave Grohl on drums, Post-Apocalypto - THE ALBUM - is a genius addition to The D's already scintillating catalogue of rock greatness.

True to the title, the tale of Post-Apocalypto finds Tenacious D thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb. Surviving the attack in classic cinematic fashion (a good old imperishable 1950's refrigerator), the duo quickly learns that new forms of evil have spawned from the blast. One thing becomes apparent -- for humanity to prevail, Tenacious D must save the world.

Tour dates:

9/25/20 Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

9/26/20 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

9/27/20 Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

9/29/20 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

10/1/20 Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center

10/2/20 Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

10/4/20 Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ Soulful Symphony)

10/5/20 Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

10/7/20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/9/20 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall





