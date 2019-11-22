Temecula Road Releases 'Christmas In Dixie'

Rising country trio TEMECULA ROAD is excited to release their fresh take on country supergroup Alabama's holiday classic, "Christmas In Dixie," available now on all digital platforms. They shared their excitement via socials. The track is out just in time for Maddie, Emma, and Dawson to hit the road as special guests on the "Sara Evans - Blue Christmas Tour," kicking off December 5 in Hunstville, Alabama. Fans can also grab tickets for Temecula Road's just announced return to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on February 1. "Christmas In Dixie" is their fourth new release this year, following "Fades," "Never Knew I Needed You," and "Maybe Not."

Called out by The Huffington Post, CMT, Sounds Like Nashville, and Taste of Country as one of the top new country artists to watch and named after the town they grew up in, Temecula Road (comprised of sisters Emma (20) and Maddie Salute (19), and longtime friend Dawson Anderson (20)) are known for their trademark harmonies and their covers which have earned praise from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, and Brett Eldredge. With over 13 million streams and counting, these days it's their original music putting them on the map. Over the past two years, Temecula Road made debut performances at C2C's Country Music Festival in London, Stagecoach Music Festival and the CMA Music Festival. The band was named one of Radio Disney's NEXT BIG THING artists and were nominated in the "The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist" category at the Radio Disney Music Awards, putting them in great company alongside Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion. On the touring side, the trio recently joined Scotty McCreery on sold out overseas tour and will join as special guests opening for Sara Evans on her "Sara Evans - Blue Christmas Tour" over the holidays. They will return to Stagecoach in 2020.





