Temecula Road Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Rising country trio TEMECULA ROAD made their Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, November 1 at the first weekend of the show's annual winter run of Opry At The Ryman in downtown Nashville. Maddie, Emma, and Dawson, introduced by Connie Smith, brought their unforgettable harmonies to the iconic stage. Performing their latest single "Maybe Not" and a stripped-down acoustic version of the Eagles classic "Desperado," their debut brought a packed house of family, friends, and fans to their feet for a standing ovation.



"Tonight has been a dream come true," says Emma. "We feel so very blessed," says Maddie. "I am speechless, and that doesn't happen very often. What an amazing night," adds Dawson.



Emma, Maddie, and Dawson took the Ryman stage fresh off of an overseas tour stint with Scotty McCreery, including sold out stops in Berlin, Cologne, London, and Manchester. Their soulful new track "Maybe Not," written by the trio's Dawson Anderson, along with Trannie Anderson and Ian Christian and produced by Andrew DeRoberts (Devin Dawson, Kip Moore, Eli Young Band, Jillian Jacqueline), is their third new release this year, following "Fades" and "Never Knew I Needed You" which hit Top 5 and Top 15 respectively on Radio Disney Country's Top 50 Chart.



To celebrate their Opry debut, Temecula Road released a stripped version of their "harmony rich tune," "Maybe Not," - named a "Song You Need To Hear" by The Boot - via YouTube.



Called out by The Huffington Post, CMT, Sounds Like Nashville, and Taste of Country as one of the top new country artists to watch and named after the town they grew up in, Temecula Road (comprised of sisters Emma and Maddie Salute, and longtime friend Dawson Anderson) are known for their trademark harmonies and their covers which have earned praise from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, and Brett Eldredge. With over 13 million streams and counting, these days it's their original music putting them on the map. Over the past two years, Temecula Road made debut performances at C2C's Country Music Festival in London, Stagecoach Music Festival and the CMA Music Festival. The band was named one of Radio Disney's NEXT BIG THING artists and were nominated in the "The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist" category at the Radio Disney Music Awards, putting them in great company alongside Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion. On the touring side, the trio will join as special guests opening for Sara Evans on her "Sara Evans - Blue Christmas Tour" over the holidays.

Photo credit: Chris Hollo / Grand Ole Opry





Related Articles View More Music Stories