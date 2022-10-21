Tegan and Sara Release New Album 'Crybaby'

The innovative, multi-platinum Canadian duo Tegan and Sara have released Crybaby, their tenth studio album and first release with label Mom+Pop Music. The album release follows the debut of High School, the original coming-of-age series co-created and executive produced by Tegan and Sara Quin and Clea DuVall.

The series is based off of the twins' critically acclaimed, New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name. Tegan and Sara will embark on a North American tour starting next week, on October 26 and stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance next Thursday, Oct. 27.

Tegan and Sara's Amazon Freevee series High School, which is based on the twins' critically acclaimed, New York Times-bestselling memoir of the same name, which debuted its first three episodes at the Toronto International Film Festival, made its debut on Amazon Freevee last week.

The show was co-created and executive produced by Tegan and Sara Quin and Clea DuVall, who also features as a director on select episodes. Shot in Calgary and produced by Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios, High School stars TikTok creators and TV newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, portraying the high school versions of Tegan and Sara. Special guest stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer play the twins' parents.

Crybaby was produced by John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten), Sara Quin and Tegan Quin and recorded at Studio Litho in Seattle and Sargent Recorders in Los Angeles. "This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together," says Tegan.

"It wasn't even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, 'This song is going to be faster,' or 'It's going to be in a different key.' But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on." Sara adds with a laugh, "Maybe I am the renovator. I'm the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band." Full press kit available here.

With ten studio albums to their credit and millions of records sold, Tegan and Sara have used music as a way of storytelling throughout their 20-year career. With that storytelling at the core, they have built a multi-faceted media empire that stretches into TV, books, newsletter and public service, but always deeply rooted in music. Tegan and Sara recently launched "I Think We're Alone Now," a Substack newsletter that includes both free and paid-tier content, spanning audio and text-message conversations as well as essays, lyric annotations and behind-the-scenes looks about their upcoming projects.

Tegan and Sara have received three Juno Awards, a Grammy nomination, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award and the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award. Outspoken advocates for equality, the duo in 2016 created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women.

Also on the horizon is the middle-grade graphic novel duology Tegan & Sara: Junior High and Tegan & Sara: Crush, written by the twins and illustrated by Eisner Award-winner Tillie Walden. The contemporary story is about identical twins growing up and growing apart, coming to terms with their queerness and falling in love with music over the course of junior high. The first volume is due for release in spring 2023.

Listen to the new single here:

Tegan and Sara's fall tour dates (w/ Tomberlin)

Oct. 26: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct. 28: Boston, MA @ Royale (LOW TIX!)

Oct. 29: New York, NY @ Pier 17

Oct. 30: Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 1: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (LOW TIX!)

Nov. 2: Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 4: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Nov. 5: Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre (LOW TIX!)

Nov. 6: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Nov. 8: Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre (LOW TIX!)

Nov. 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov. 11: Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

Nov. 12: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory (LOW TIX!)

Nov. 13: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Nov. 15: Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre (LOW TIX!)

Nov. 16: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (LOW TIX!)

Nov. 18: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 19: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (LOW TIX!)

Nov. 20: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (LOW TIX!)

Dec. 3-4: Phoenix, AZ @ Zona Music Festival