Teenage Wrist Announce 'Counting Flies' EP

Los Angeles rock band Teenage Wrist release a new 3-song EP Counting Fliestoday via Epitaph Records. It is the follow-up release to the band's 2018 release Chrome Neon Jesus.



Counting Flies was produced by was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Matt Hyde (Deftones, Parkway Drive) at King Size Sound Labs in Glassell Park, CA and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, CA. In the 3 songs on Counting Flies, Teenage Wrist explore heavier sounds than before with highly textured, atmospheric guitars that evoke a dark broodiness to the tracks.

Formed in 2015, Kamtin Mohager (bass, vocals), Marshall Gallagher (guitar, vocals) and Anthony Salazar (drums) instantly made a name for themselves with their debut EP, Dazed. In 2018, Chrome Neon Jesus was released on Epitaph and recorded in the band's hometown with Grammy Award winning producer/engineer Carlos De La Garza (Paramore, Jimmy Eat World). Calling out the band's shoegaze influences, LA Record admired the album for being "as excellent as anything their forebears did," such as Swervedriver or Slowdive.



Teenage Wrist hit the road in support of Basement and Nothing this May. Additionally, Teenage Wrist will play the Epicenter and Sonic Temple Festivals. Full details are below.



TEENAGE WRIST SHOW DATES



5/11 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry *

5/12 - Epicenter Festival - Rockingham, NC

5/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts *

5/15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

5/16 - Boston, MA - Royale *

5/17 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room *

5/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre *

5/19 - Sonic Temple Festival - Columbus, OH *

7/13 - Sound & Fury After show - Los Angeles, CA



* with Basement and Nothing





