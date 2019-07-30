Tee Grizzley Releases Visuals For SCRIPTURES

Jul. 30, 2019  
Tee Grizzley Releases Visuals For SCRIPTURES

Today, rapper Tee Grizzley releases the visuals for "Scriptures" the title track off of his sophomore album. The cinematic video finds champion boxer Gervonta Davis, who successfully defended his world title this past weekend, sparring bar for bar alongside Grizzley's enticing wordplay.

The song "Scriptures", produced by Timbaland, is a prime example of Tee Grizzley's versatility and ability to lyrically attack any beat thrown his way.

Watch the video here:



